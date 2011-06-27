Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

Keep Looking! SarahB , 10/02/2006 34 of 37 people found this review helpful I've had this car for five months and needed to replace the head gasket and coolant system. The car has run warmer than it should since I got it, and just recently finally decided to overheat. This car is only at 51,000 miles. Keep searching for other cars! Report Abuse

My first baby... tes092193 , 04/28/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car as my first car, with 130,000 miles on it. Drove it until 150,000. Didn't put a penny into the car other than: gas- obviously, oil changes, and a new set of tires. For being 16-19, the fact no money needed to spent on car repairs was very nice. The fact I got 30 miles to the gallon easily was nice too. I had friends who had the exact same year as mine with well over 200,000. I would be driving this car still, except a driver pulled out in front of me, and sadly totaled my Cavy. 5000 dollars in damage was too much for the insurance company. This car started up every time, warmed up quickly, and never left me stranded. For a 2200 engine, it had plenty of pep. Report Abuse

I'd buy another one right now. Chuck Hays , 08/13/2015 Z24 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I needed a cheap car to get to work in, found this one for sale nearby. Paid 1800 for it with 228k on it. It was fairly clean and drove well. I have had to do a few things to it to keep everything operational, but I am a mechanic, so no biggie. I drive like I stole it, change the oil regularly and it just turned 309 k. Good value for the money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Car For Teen 631rob1991 , 03/07/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I had the Z24 model which had good power. For it's price it was great. Interior os too small with very little space in the back seat and trunk. If you're over 6'2" no way to drive as the roof is very low. Stylish. Report Abuse