12 years later, and I still love my little Aveo. Very handy and easy to drive in city traffic or on long trips. But you have to have a little money set aside for routine manufacturer specified interval maintenance. If you do, this the car is pretty much problem free, offers excellent value and quality for the initial cost, and is an ergonomic gem. I did my research and replaced the timing belt at 58,000 miles BEFORE anything bad could happen. It is not a cheap repair ($700) since the water pump and some other routine parts and fluids at this interval also must also be replaced. But the consequences of not performing the repair are a $2,3000 repair bill and expectation of a week or more of down time to have your engine rebuilt. My mechanic actually had someone else's Aveo in the shop for valve and timing belt replacement and an engine rebuild because that person failed to replace the belt as scheduled. (So if you are flat broke and putting your last bit of savings into purchasing this car: Beware. Cannot recommend to someone in that boat.) That caveat aside, the Aveo is an excellent for city driving and a great highway cruiser as long as it is not to windy. (It is tall for its size.) Inside it is roomy and comfortable. I am about 5'7" and my girlfriend is almost a foot taller with long long legs and she can ride in this car, even though she cannot fit into more than half of all cars on the road, including my S10 pickup. The upright stadium seating is very comfortable for drives up to 3-4 hours. And, the seats are not bad. The car turns quickly and is nimble in avoidance manoeuvres. Stopping distances are short with good tires. That said, the car has only four inches of road clearance and is not meant for off-road travel and can be beached on snow on a badly plowed road with snow mounds blocking driveways. The automatic transmission needs a few miles under it to warm up to allow it to kick into overdrive on below zero days, but it is a smooth, timely auto-shift and drive-train offers great mileage as long as you don't jerk it around with floored accelerations or the stop-and-go I-95 variety. The car is simple to maintain. Oil and filter changes and other small things are relatively easy. Recommend, but with alerts for used car buyers to make sure the engine wasn't victimized by lack of major maintenance. Note: My mileage totals on the vehicle are low because I own/drive three vehicles and baby this car compared to my truck.

