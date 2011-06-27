  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Aveo
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(160)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Aveo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, nimble handling, ample headroom, logical control layout, available MP3 player, loads of cargo room in hatchback models.
  • Not much power, imprecise manual shifter, side airbags not available.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Chevrolet Aveo for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price
$1,888
Used Aveo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Refined road manners and a spacious interior make this one of the better subcompacts on the market.

2005 Highlights

Chevrolet fiddles with the trim levels -- last year's base model is now the LS, while last year's LS model is now the LT.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Aveo.

5(61%)
4(26%)
3(7%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
160 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 160 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

His and Hers
ckmolina,08/18/2012
My husband and I both own the 2005 aveo. His has 11500 miles on it and mine has 11300 miles on it. I drive the hatchback LS and he drives the sedan LT. We have driven from Missouri to California and back with no problems. Both of our daylight running lamps have quit working reliably, both the dashlight indicator and the lights themselves. We haven't gotten them fixed, instead we just turn on the headlights. Just recently we have had a problem with the sedan overheating. We are still trying to fix that one. The hatchback has had no major issues.
2005 Aveo: OK if replace timing belt On-Time
Mike,04/03/2016
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
12 years later, and I still love my little Aveo. Very handy and easy to drive in city traffic or on long trips. But you have to have a little money set aside for routine manufacturer specified interval maintenance. If you do, this the car is pretty much problem free, offers excellent value and quality for the initial cost, and is an ergonomic gem. I did my research and replaced the timing belt at 58,000 miles BEFORE anything bad could happen. It is not a cheap repair ($700) since the water pump and some other routine parts and fluids at this interval also must also be replaced. But the consequences of not performing the repair are a $2,3000 repair bill and expectation of a week or more of down time to have your engine rebuilt. My mechanic actually had someone else's Aveo in the shop for valve and timing belt replacement and an engine rebuild because that person failed to replace the belt as scheduled. (So if you are flat broke and putting your last bit of savings into purchasing this car: Beware. Cannot recommend to someone in that boat.) That caveat aside, the Aveo is an excellent for city driving and a great highway cruiser as long as it is not to windy. (It is tall for its size.) Inside it is roomy and comfortable. I am about 5'7" and my girlfriend is almost a foot taller with long long legs and she can ride in this car, even though she cannot fit into more than half of all cars on the road, including my S10 pickup. The upright stadium seating is very comfortable for drives up to 3-4 hours. And, the seats are not bad. The car turns quickly and is nimble in avoidance manoeuvres. Stopping distances are short with good tires. That said, the car has only four inches of road clearance and is not meant for off-road travel and can be beached on snow on a badly plowed road with snow mounds blocking driveways. The automatic transmission needs a few miles under it to warm up to allow it to kick into overdrive on below zero days, but it is a smooth, timely auto-shift and drive-train offers great mileage as long as you don't jerk it around with floored accelerations or the stop-and-go I-95 variety. The car is simple to maintain. Oil and filter changes and other small things are relatively easy. Recommend, but with alerts for used car buyers to make sure the engine wasn't victimized by lack of major maintenance. Note: My mileage totals on the vehicle are low because I own/drive three vehicles and baby this car compared to my truck.
Cheap, and it worked for a while.
sssargon,08/01/2012
I bought a used 2005 Aveo automatic in 2007 w/ about 25k miles on it to replace my Toyota Echo. It runs (and the mpg was nice), but has large blindspots in the front corners, so watch for pedestrians while turning & is lightweight so the wind blows it around on the highway. In 2009, w/ 45k mi, while replacing tires, found out there was a bent inner tie rod, which requires replacing this whole chassis ($700-900); it caused tires to wear out faster in the front and the car to wobble between 50-65 mph. 62k mi & the clock broke. After only 64k mi & regular maintenance, the engine died. Better replace the timing belt before 60k mi. Too bad it wouldn't have been worth it anyway. Disappointing.
Major Chevy Aveo failure
chevyvictim,09/15/2014
Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my Chevy Aveo brand new in late '05, loved, babied and maintained that car very well. 3 days ago the timing belt failed at only 55K miles on the freeway, totally shut the car down including power steering and brakes at 65mph, I'm very lucky I was safe. And now I find out that the engine is basically destroyed because of the belt failure, with repair costs of approximately $2500. And to top it all off I find out Chevrolet knew about this particular problem long ago but did nothing to warn owners or recall, totally negligent. Incredibly corrupt company if you ask me, I and many other Aveo owners are very angry, and I feel a class action lawsuit is necessary Here's an update, after diagnosing the destroyed engine with a mechanic we discovered that the PLASTIC timing belt tension pulley had cracked, throwing the timing belt in the process, which led to the engine being totally destroyed. I wonder if Chevy realizes that plastic cracks much easier than steel or aluminum??
See all 160 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Aveo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Aveo

Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo is offered in the following submodels: Aveo Hatchback, Aveo Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo LS is priced between $1,888 and$1,888 with odometer readings between 99747 and99747 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Aveos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Aveo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Aveos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,888 and mileage as low as 99747 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Aveos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Aveo for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,108.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,589.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Aveo for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,829.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,173.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Aveo lease specials

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles