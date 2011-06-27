  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(215)
2004 Chevrolet Aveo Review

  • Low price, ample headroom, logical control layout, available MP3 player, loads of cargo room in hatchback models.
  • Flat seats, shorter warranty period than some of its competitors.
List Price Estimate
$1,183 - $2,559
Edmunds' Expert Review

Refined road manners and a spacious interior make this one of the better subcompacts on the market, but you miss out on the generous warranty of its competitors.

2004 Highlights

The Aveo is an all-new entry-level car from Chevrolet available as a four-door sedan or five-door hatchback.

5(57%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.3
215 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 chevy aveo automatic
brenneman00,11/10/2011
I bought a 2004 chevy aveo. around 56,000 miles, the timing belt broke once. so i got a good deal on a wrecked aveo motor and i replace the whole motor $800 including motor and labor. Around 17,000 miles more, the water pump dropped, breaking the timing belt once again. then i paid $1000 and had to have the whole motor rebuilt. and there is still a bunch of problems. i do not recommand this car at all. its been nothing but problems.
143K and counting
brennick,06/29/2012
I don't know what all the bad press is on this car. I bought mine new in June of 2004 and have been totally pleased with it. It handles well, is quite peppy when I'm by myself, and has incredible room both inside (amazing head room) and in the trunk. I get 27-28 mpg in town and have gone over 40 on the highway 40 when I'm solo. With the 5 speed tranny it is a blast to drive in the mountains of Oregon and Idaho. I put a hitch on mine and can comfortably pull a small boat and still get in the low 30's for gas mileage. The only thing I've done is replace the timing belt as routine maintenance and the water pump as my mechanic noticed it was starting to leak just a bit. I love this little car!
2004 Chevy Aveo Automatic Sedan
mtngirl4,08/06/2014
I'm shocked at all the bad reviews with this car. My hubbie and I bought this car used at a dealership with just under 29,000 km on it. The dealership changed the fuel pump before we bought it (had been sitting in a garage for a while). They only thing that was a problem was in the first year the breaks locked and we had to have it towed. We had to replace all the break pads.
Not horrible, but not great
lovethepudge,04/18/2013
Lets just say that thankfully my dad knows his way around cars or this review could be much worse. I bought my 2004 Chevy Aveo in 2008 with 95,000 miles, itÂs now at 116,000 miles. In the 4.5 years that I have owned it, we have replaced the gas cap, the catalytic converter, one of the pulleys just broke and the serpentine belt came off. (thankfully it wasnÂt the timing belt) I had the timing belt replaced right after I bought it in 2008. All new tires, replaced rotors (causing the front end to shake when I hit the brakes, nothing major). New muffler in 2011. The transmission sticks when it gets too cold outside. (ItÂs been doing that for a few years now).
See all 215 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Aveo
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
You don't really expect much from a new car with a price that starts at just under $10,000. Whether it's the tattered history of cars in this class or merely the idea that you can't possibly get a worthwhile vehicle for such a meager price, expectations are admittedly low.

Chevrolet is gunning to change that perception with the all-new Aveo subcompact. Designed in Italy yet built in Korea, the Aveo is a rebadged Daewoo that Chevrolet is adding to its lineup to serve as an entry-level model priced below the upcoming Cobalt (the long-awaited replacement for the Cavalier). With cars from Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia already making serious headway in this segment, GM figures it can fight fire with fire and stem the loss of first-time buyers to foreign brands.

Available as either a sedan or four-door hatchback, the Aveo comes in three levels of trim: Special Value, base and LS. In order to claim the prize as one of the least expensive cars on the market at $9,995, the Special Value model foregoes some amenities but still manages to provide items like an AM/FM stereo, tilt steering wheel, rear window defogger and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. At $11,670, the base model adds standard air conditioning and floor mats, as well as offering optional items like a four-speed automatic transmission, CD/MP3 player and antilock brakes. Top-level LS models start at $12,586 and come standard with power windows, remote keyless entry, a CD/MP3 player, heated outside mirrors and upgraded interior upholstery. Options include antilock brakes and aluminum wheels, but by midyear a sunroof and premium audio system will be offered as well.

Only one engine is available but it compares favorably with the competition. The 1.6-liter four-cylinder features a high-tech design that allows it to deliver 103 horsepower and up to 35 miles to the gallon on manual-equipped models. A five-speed is standard, but base and LS models offer a four-speed automatic with manually selectable gears.

None of the cars in this class are known for their performance, so the fact that the Aveo offers only modest acceleration should come as no surprise. Driven back-to-back with Hyundai's Accent, the Aveo feels equally as quick. There's still considerable engine noise and it takes some time to get up to highway speeds, but the overall drivetrain package is competitive for the segment.

When it comes to ride quality and handling, the Aveo feels a step above the Accent. Its overall body control is noticeably better and the underpinnings feel more composed over bumps and potholes. The steering is sharper, the brakes more confident and the interior noise level seems lower as well. Trying to find refinement in this category is usually a lost cause, but the Aveo does manage to offer more than just the bare minimum when it comes to driving dynamics.

Bare minimum is also what you might expect in the cabin of the Aveo given its price, but there, too, it manages to provide subtle design details and solid build quality that give it a slightly more upscale look and feel. Gray plastic dominates the doors and dashboard, but distinguishing design elements like geometrical door shapes and individual gauge cluster binnacles manage to break up the monotony. The climate controls utilize a simple three-dial design, and the radio features a large faceplate with well-spaced buttons. None of the switches and dials have a particularly substantial feel, but their general operation presents few problems.

Neither the sedan nor the hatchback provides an expansive cabin, but there is enough room for six-footers to find a decent driving position up front. Seat comfort is marginal at best as the front buckets have minimal padding, and the rear bench is flat and unsupportive. Compared to the Accent, the Aveo's rear seat offers slightly more knee and headroom, but the overall comfort level is roughly the same.

With a trunk capacity of 11.7 cubic feet, the Aveo sedan offers slightly less cargo room than some of its competitors like the Accent and Toyota Echo. If you really need the space, however, the hatchback offers a maximum of 42 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded down — a full nine cubic feet more than the Scion xA. With the backseat up, the cargo capacity drops to 7.1 cubic feet in the hatchback, so care must be taken in choosing the right body style for your needs.

Whether you should choose the Aveo over its competitors is a more complicated decision. In terms of its engine power, ride and handling and available features, the Aveo is as good, or better, than most of its current competitors. The differences might be subtle during a brief test-drive, but over time such minor advantages could prove to be the difference between a car you like and a car you merely tolerate.

If the Aveo has a weak spot to consider, it would be its warranty. With only three years or 36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and five years or 60,000 of drivetrain coverage, the Aveo doesn't quite match its competition. Both the Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio offer 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and 10 years or 100,000 miles of drivetrain protection. These are perks you hope to never have to use, but it's always nice to know that the protection is there.

Buying a car for less than $15,000 is fraught with tough decisions, and the introduction of the Aveo doesn't make that choice much easier. Its overall level of competence and clean design make it an appealing vehicle, but its less comprehensive warranty requires a slightly bigger leap of faith. Take it and you're not apt to be disappointed. Go the other direction and you'll get a good vehicle there, too — like we said, it's a decision that won't be easy.

Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo is offered in the following submodels: Aveo Hatchback, Aveo Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

