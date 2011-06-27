Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,577
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,319
|$2,310
|$2,842
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,776
|$2,191
|Rough
|$694
|$1,242
|$1,540
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$2,186
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,959
|$2,328
|Average
|$972
|$1,506
|$1,795
|Rough
|$670
|$1,053
|$1,261
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,881
|$3,545
|Clean
|$1,466
|$2,582
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,985
|$2,452
|Rough
|$771
|$1,388
|$1,723
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,503
|$3,060
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,243
|$2,745
|Average
|$999
|$1,725
|$2,116
|Rough
|$689
|$1,206
|$1,487
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$2,121
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,901
|$2,328
|Average
|$844
|$1,462
|$1,795
|Rough
|$582
|$1,022
|$1,261
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,702
|$3,281
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,422
|$2,944
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,862
|$2,269
|Rough
|$763
|$1,302
|$1,595