2005 Chevrolet Aveo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$2,577$3,168
Clean$1,319$2,310$2,842
Average$1,007$1,776$2,191
Rough$694$1,242$1,540
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,425$2,186$2,595
Clean$1,274$1,959$2,328
Average$972$1,506$1,795
Rough$670$1,053$1,261
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,881$3,545
Clean$1,466$2,582$3,181
Average$1,119$1,985$2,452
Rough$771$1,388$1,723
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,465$2,503$3,060
Clean$1,310$2,243$2,745
Average$999$1,725$2,116
Rough$689$1,206$1,487
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,237$2,121$2,595
Clean$1,106$1,901$2,328
Average$844$1,462$1,795
Rough$582$1,022$1,261
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,702$3,281
Clean$1,451$2,422$2,944
Average$1,107$1,862$2,269
Rough$763$1,302$1,595
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Aveo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,106 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,901 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Aveo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chevrolet Aveo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chevrolet Aveo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo ranges from $582 to $2,595, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chevrolet Aveo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.