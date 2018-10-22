Used 2015 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

Seriously a great ride w/ a lot of great gadgets! Acceleration is phenomenal, brakes are amazing and the I can't get enough of the look, inside and out. For a 2015 vehicle it has almost every single piece of tech you'd like and comes loaded up. Amazing on the road and haven't taken it off road and most likely never will. For the review above about taking a $100k vehicle off road, which is mostly meant for a track is ridiculous. Yes, it is all wheel drive and capable of off road ability but who wants to take a X5M, hint the "M", off road? To each their own I guess, but that's why I have a Jeep Wrangler and there are many other better off road vehicles than an X5 especially an M series which is geared more toward a road/track. That would be like getting a Challenger Hellcat and taking it to a road course/track, where that vehicle is more suited for a straight away track, and complaining that it can't take the turns well and so on.

