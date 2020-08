Used 2015 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin

*Locally Owned & Cared For *Sunroof With Swede Headliner *Heated Front Seats *Rain Sensing Wipers *Navigation *Bergstrom Certified New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2015 BMW X5 M AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Navigation System w/Touchpad, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 21\ x 10\ Fr & 21\ x 11.5\ Rr M Light Alloy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMKT6C56F0C89379

Stock: 18578A

Certified Pre-Owned: No