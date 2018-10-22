Used 2015 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me
- 26,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$53,962
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
*Locally Owned & Cared For *Sunroof With Swede Headliner *Heated Front Seats *Rain Sensing Wipers *Navigation *Bergstrom Certified New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2015 BMW X5 M AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Navigation System w/Touchpad, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 21\ x 10\ Fr & 21\ x 11.5\ Rr M Light Alloy. Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C56F0C89379
Stock: 18578A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,137 miles
$42,900
Ultimo Motors East - Westmont / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C52F0C89248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,789
American Automotive Group - Mooresville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50F0C89426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,879$5,204 Below Market
DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Delivers 19 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This BMW X5 M delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy -inc: Double spoke style 612M, Valet Function.* This BMW X5 M Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P285/35R21 Fr & P325/30R21 Rr Performance -inc: Front 21x10 and rear 21x11.5, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks, 3810 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Westlake Village, CA 91362.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R78167
Stock: FXP16780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 39,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,890$4,966 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr Base features a 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW X5 M AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5741 miles below market average!Reviews: * Astounding performance; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57G0R78961
Stock: R78961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 27,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$52,973$2,686 Below Market
Terry Subaru - Lynchburg / Virginia
EXECUTIVE PACKAGE / HEATED SEATS / VENTILATED SEATS / HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / BACK UP CAMERA / OVERHEAD VIEW CAMERA / POWER REAR GATE / HEATED REAR SEATS Stock numbers starting with VA are located at Terry Auto Outlet at 2828 Candlers Mtn Rd, Lynchburg, VA. Stock numbers starting with CC are located at Terry Clearance Center at 18145 Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA Stock numbers starting with SB are located at Terry of South Boston at 1426 Wilborn Ave South Boston, VA. All other stock numbers are located at Terry VW Subaru at 19134 Forest Rd, Lynchburg VA 24502.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C51G0R79278
Stock: P8144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 43,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,500$729 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$109,595 ORIGINAL MSRP**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE($4,500)**ARAGON BROWN FULL MERINO LEATHER($2,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS($1,700)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**BACKUP CAMERA**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**20" M PREMIUM WHEELS**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**ADAPTIVE FULL LED LIGHTS**KEYLESS REMOTE**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R78234
Stock: 16401A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$54,999
Niello Volkswagen - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XG0R79053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,232$1,114 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Birds Eye View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Collision Avoidance System, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Birds Eye View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Collision Avoidance System, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C54G0R78304
Stock: 45971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 41,010 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Metallic AWD 2016 BMW X5 M Base Odometer is 6128 miles below market average! Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50G0R78686
Stock: R78686C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 50,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,799
Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Marietta / Georgia
2016 BMW X5 M Black Sapphire CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboReviews:* Astounding performance; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: EdmundsWho to trust more with your new or pre-owned vehicle needs than Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM! In business for over 60 years. We are also, the number one Certified Pre-Owned Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM dealer in the entire state of Georgia. We proudly serve Atlanta, Canton, Kennesaw, Dallas, Acworth, Gwinette, Morrow, Alpharetta, Roswell, Cartersville and all metro Atlanta cities. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C52G0R78673
Stock: 5P47643A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 42,115 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$53,998
CarMax Pleasant Hill - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasant Hill / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XG0R79165
Stock: 18639104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,999
BMW of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 29,714! X5 AWD 4dr SAV trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Alloy Wheels, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Concierge Services, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant. BMW X5 AWD 4dr SAV with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 567 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "The 2016 BMW X5 M delivers near-supercar acceleration and everyday practicality in an aggressively styled package designed for those who want a little bit of everything from their luxury SUV." -Edmunds.com. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C58G0R78418
Stock: G0R78418C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 117,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$37,982
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Taking you further with brilliant design and seemingly infinite capacity, our 2016 BMW X5 M AWD SUV in Alpine White is the pinnacle of performance, prestige, and precision! The 4.4 Liter TurboCharged V8 provides 567hp and 553lb-ft of torque and executes flawlessly with the paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission with drivelogic, sport/Manual modes and launch control for road dominating passes. Soar to 60mph in 4 seconds and score near 22mpg on the open road in this beautiful All Wheel Drive Sport Activity Vehicle with track-level performance! An undeniable force, our X5 M commands respect with its chrome trim, 21-inch wheels M double-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, a power tailgate, and adaptive xenon headlights. You'll feel right at home in the handsome X5M interior with 18-way power-adjustable heated seats with Merino leather, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A prominent central screen with iDrive interface, voice-commanded navigation, enhanced Bluetooth, BMW Assist, and an extraordinary Harman Kardon surround sound system allow you to stay connected as you confidently take on your day in this X5. In typical BMW style, our SUV is equipped with an array of advanced safety features such as stability control, parking sensors, brake drying/standby features and a rollover sensor to keep you out of harm's way. Elevate your adrenaline rushes to a whole new level with this spectacular X5 M! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C51G0R78390
Stock: R78390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,900
BMW of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
*Clean Car-Fax*, Harman Kardon surround sound, *Bluetooth / Hands Free*, *Steering Wheel Audio Controls*, *Premium Audio / MP3*, *(4) Brand New Tires*, *Back-Up Camera*, *AWD*, *Blind Spot Monitoring*, *Front Rear Parking Sensors*, *Lane Departure Warning*, *Forward Collision Warning*, *Rear Cross-Traffic Alert*, *Heated - Front/Rear Seats*, *Heated Steering Wheel*, *Remote - Keyless Entry*, *Push - Button Start*, *Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof*, *Dual Zone Auto-Climate Control*, *Premium Wheels*, *Heads-Up Display*, Lumbar support, Automatic climate control, Active Driving Assistant, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Soft-close automatic doors, Trailer hitch prewiring, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Side and Top View Cameras, Automatic High Beams, Front ventilated seats, Rear manual side window shades, Multi-function seats w/lumbar, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Soft-Close Automatic Doors. Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW X5 M Base 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles McGovern Auto Group is proud to announce they are now your Premier BMW Dealer in New England. McGovern BMW of Shrewsbury is located at 770 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury, MA. 01545 McGovern Auto Group practices Velocity Pricing to provide you with an Aggressive Market Based Price and we take your Car Shopping and Research to a New Level. We are easily searched on Google or Bing. At McGovern BMW you'll experience an Efficient Transparent Purchasing Experience. We currently have over 150 Frontline Fully-Serviced Used Vehicles ready for Immediate Delivery. Call Us @ 508-356-7465 Today or just a Click Away: www.wagnerbmwofshrewsbury.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57G0R79334
Stock: BU763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 53,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$49,999
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning BMW X5 M in Mineral White Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Clean Carfax, Fully Serviced and White Glove Detailed, Brand New Brakes, AWD, and Panoramic Sunroof, Driver Assistance Plus (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Speed Limit Info, and Surround View), Executive Package (Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, and Soft-Close Automatic Doors), ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, and Traction control! At AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C56G0C89769
Stock: DM1980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 57,154 miles
$53,114
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
*Clean Car-Fax*, Executive Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Ambient Lighting, Bang Olufsen Sound System, *Bluetooth / Hands Free*, *Steering Wheel Audio Controls*, *Premium Audio / MP3*, *(4) Brand New Tires*, *Back-Up Camera*, *AWD*, *Blind Spot Monitoring*, *Front & Rear Parking Sensors*, *Lane Departure Warning*, *Forward Collision Warning*, *Rear Cross-Traffic Alert*, *Navigation / GPS*, *Heated - Leather Seats*, *Heated Steering Wheel*, *Remote - Keyless Entry*, *Push - Button Start*, *Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof*, *Dual Zone Auto-Climate Control*, *Heads-Up Display*, *LED Headlights*, LED Fog Lights, Lumbar support, Automatic climate control, Adaptive M Suspension, Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Ventilated Seats, Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Power moonroof, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Remote keyless entry, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Surround View, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20' x 10' Fr & 20' x 11.5' Rr M Light Alloy. Carbon Black Metallic 2016 BMW X5 M Base 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles McGovern Auto Group is proud to announce they are now your Premier BMW Dealer in New England. McGovern BMW of Shrewsbury is located at 770 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury, MA. 01545 McGovern Auto Group practices Velocity Pricing to provide you with an Aggressive Market Based Price and we take your Car Shopping and Research to a New Level. We are easily searched on Google or Bing. At McGovern BMW you'll experience an Efficient & Transparent Purchasing Experience. We currently have over 150 Frontline Fully-Serviced Used Vehicles ready for Immediate Delivery. Call Us @ 508-356-7465 Today or just a Click Away: www.wagnerbmwofshrewsbury.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R77925
Stock: BN1921A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,999
Auto Max Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50G0R78798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
