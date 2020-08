Used 2009 Chevrolet Aveo for Sale Near Me

Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia

: HURRY, WON'T LAST LONG, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Cabin Filter, Replaced Air Filter, Very Nice, ONLY 64,563 Miles! WAS $5,948, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! XM RADIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.6L DOHC 16-VALVE 4-C. TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Onboard Communications System OPTION PACKAGES: POWER AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (UA5) Remote Keyless Entry, (AU3) power door locks, (AE3) power windows and content theft-deterrent system, XM RADIO XM Radio includes 3 trial months of service. XM turns your world on with commercial-free music channels from Rock to Jazz, Country to Classical, Latin Pop to Hip Hop, and virtually everything in between, all in amazing digital sound. Turn on your favorite Sports with every Major League Baseball game from Opening Day until the World Series, NHL Hockey, the PGA TOUR and college football and basketball. Plus XM brings you the biggest names in news and talk, outrageous comedy, award-winning family programming--wherever you go from coast to coast. Exclusive live concerts, Oprah & Friends, Radio Disney, and so much more. Find what turns you on. Available only in the 48 contiguous United States. Required $12.95 monthly subscription sold separately after 3 trial months. Visit VISIT US TODAY: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL1TD66EX9B390072

Stock: PB8077A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020