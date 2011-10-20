Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo
Pros & Cons
- Low price
- high fuel economy
- ample headroom.
- Weak engine
- sluggish highway manners
- middling crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Chevrolet Aveo is a decent and inexpensive subcompact, but that's not enough in the face of better performing, more functional rivals that are more enjoyable to drive and own.
Vehicle overview
On paper, the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo looks as if it could be a front runner in the subcompact economy car segment. Cheap price? Check. High fuel economy? Got that. Respectable handling. Yep. The problem (for the Aveo) is that even in this bargain-basement class of vehicles, there are still better choices.
The Aveo does have its share of attractive qualities that include OnStar (with six months of free access to the Directions and Connections plan) and available upscale features such as Bluetooth connectivity and a sunroof. Chevy also gives you a few ways to spiff up this little car with vibrant color choices and available faux carbon-fiber interior accents.
But those perks aren't enough to offset the Aveo's bland styling and middling performance. Granted, folks don't expect blazing acceleration in this class, but rivals such as the 2011 Ford Fiesta and 2011 Kia Soul offer more pep. Part of the reason is that they have better-performing manual gearboxes as the Aveo's is geared rather tall, blunting performance in highway merging and passing maneuvers.
Going tire-to-tire against its competitors, the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo comes up short in nearly every category. The 2011 Honda Fit, 2011 Nissan Versa and 2011 Suzuki SX4 are more enjoyable to drive, have nicer interiors and, in some cases, provide considerably more cargo capacity. Before going with an Aveo, we highly suggest cross-shopping it with the others or even lightly used versions if a low purchase price is of the utmost importance. You might also want to wait a little, as Chevy will be redesigning the 2012 Aveo to be a much more enticing choice.
Chevrolet Aveo models
The 2011 Chevrolet Aveo is available as either a sedan or a four-door hatchback, dubbed the Aveo5. Both body styles can seat five passengers and are offered in three trim levels: base LS, midgrade 1LT and top-of-the-line 2LT.
In base LS trim, the Aveo is sparingly equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, OnStar (with 6 months of complimentary Directions and Connections plan) and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo with an auxiliary input jack. Stepping up to the 1LT trim level adds air-conditioning and an upgraded six-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player. Options for the 1LT include remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, cruise control and satellite radio.
The 2LT includes the 1LT's optional equipment along with 15-inch wheels, foglamps, a trip computer, upgraded cloth upholstery, heated power sideview mirrors and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The Aveo5 hatchback in 2LT form also comes with a rear spoiler. Available options for the 2LT models include a sunroof, perforated leatherette (vinyl) seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Bluetooth (which is also optional on 1LT Aveos).
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every Aveo is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 108 horsepower and 104 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models, while a four-speed automatic is available as an option -- but only on 1LT and 2LT variants.
The official EPA mileage estimates for the Aveo are respectable for this class, with a manual-equipped example achieving 27 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined. An Aveo with the automatic transmission drops to 25/34/28 mpg.
Safety
Front-seat side airbags are standard on all trim levels, but side curtain airbags (a feature that is increasingly common on subcompacts) aren't available. Antilock brakes are optional on the LT models, but only on those with the automatic transmission. Stability control isn't offered.
In government crash tests, the 2011 Chevy Aveo sedan earned a top five-star rating for the driver and four stars for the passenger in frontal impacts. Four stars were awarded for the front and three stars for rear passengers in side impacts. The hatchback did slightly better, earning five stars for the front passenger in the frontal-impact test. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Aveo received a second-best score of "Average" for its performance in frontal-offset collisions, though it should be noted that most rivals score the higher "Good" rating. IIHS side-impact testing resulted in the second-lowest "Marginal" score.
Driving
In the economy car segment, most buyers don't expect a lot of excitement, but the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo does manage to deliver decent handling dynamics thanks to its direct steering and well-tuned suspension. The 1.6-liter engine is adequate for day-to-day use, though it notably lags behind most rivals in outright performance. Contrary to our customary recommendation to choose a manual transmission in this segment, the Aveo's automatic seems to be the better choice. The manual's gear ratios are too widely spaced and the taller high gears further dull acceleration, especially on highway grades.
Interior
Despite the Aveo's small proportions, it still affords plenty of headroom and outward visibility thanks to its tall profile and generous greenhouse. The cabin's layout is simple and logical but certainly not a standout among economy cars. Both the sedan and Aveo5 hatchback feature a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that allows for the transport of longer items. The hatchback offers 37 cubic feet of maximum cargo space (more than a Fiesta's 26 cubes but considerably less than the Fit's 57 or the Soul's 53) with the rear seats stowed. With the seats up that figure drops to about 15 cubes.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- value
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- acceleration
- doors
- warranty
- transmission
- brakes
- road noise
- engine
- oil
Most helpful consumer reviews
Quote honestly, I thought I was making a mistake by buying my used Chevy instead of a newer Hyundai, but surprisingly this small car is amazing. The paint holds up and has wonderful shine, e inside is big enough to hold me comfortably, breaking system out of this world. The only complaint I have is the slower acceleration and the difficulty when on the interstate with hesitant shifting. With 108 hp though, who can really expect anymore.? This is a commuter car and should be reviewed as such. For the price, I've never felt such reliability, no issues with anything and I'm about to hit 60,000 miles. Love this car and my next purchase will certainly be a Chevy!
First, let's discuss what the 2011 Aveo is not: it is not a luxury car, nor is it a sports car. It is also not a hyper-mileage car that gets 40+ MPG. If you are expecting any of those things, you are sorely mistaken (and, for the price in the low $10,000's, you are also crazy.) What is it? It is a good value for the price. It is a car that get's you from point A to point B. And it does it in reasonable style, reasonable comfort, with reasonable mileage for a good price. UPDATE, FEB. 2016: I'm now at 43,000 miles and 4 1/2 years of ownership. I still primarily use this car for a commuter car, for home to work & back, and weekend errands. I had originally said I get about 30 MPG combined city/hwy but now I would say more like 28 is the average, of course, that can change based on a variety of factors including which type of fuel I use. I stand by my original assessment. It is a car that get's you from point A to point B, and it does that reasonably well. If I use synthetic oil only, I can go about 6,700-7,500 miles between oil changes. So far, the cost of ownership has been low. I have not paid for any maintenance other than standard, expected maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations, and very recently, new tires. I didn't even pay for the tires, as the dealer I purchased from has a "tires for life" program). I had two minor issues (one with wiring and one with the cabin fan) but these were both covered under the original 3 year/36,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and I had them fixed before the 3 year mark, so no cost to me. I realize if you're considering this car as a used purchase, you likely wouldn't have that warranty, but I still think the overall cost of ownership is fairly low. I'm happy in general with the purchase but now the decision will be to trade in or hold on to 60,000+ miles. Based on Chevy's recommended maintenance, I figure I will have about $1,300 - $1,800 in maintenance between 40K and 60K miles (timing belt, brake pads, filters, plugs & wires, and a few other small things) not including the basic oil changes and tire rotations. I don't think that's uncommon or unreasonable. I had the car assessed at CarMax and they offered to buy it for $6,000 even. Not bad, but not great. Could probably sell for $7,000 in a private sale, so I rated the resale value as "OK." If I had kids that were close to driving age I would probably just save this car for them, but they're too young, so I will likely be trading in sometime in the next 2 years or 15,000 miles. Overall, I would say it's a good car, but I would say it's a great car relative to it's low cost of ownership, at least in my experience.
I bought used from rental company with 38k miles. My alternator was out immediately, which is not supposed to happen until 150k miles according to dealership. Beware of where you take the car to get it fixed, because Midas quoted me $600 for part alone (which is not accurate, but part is rare). Gas mileage is way lower than advertised - I am very disappointed. I drive all highway and my 2007 Kia Sportage got better gas mileage than this car. Worst part of vehicle is acceleration. It will not accelerate quickly, which is scary when turning onto busy streets or merging onto freeways. This car has to try so hard just to do basic things. Constantly makes noises and RPM jumps around.
Not reliable. Not well made. Feels very cheap. Very unsafe!!! It has stopped while driving and neither the breaks or gas worked. I had to turn off the car after coming to a stop. Terrible crash ratings. It also depreciated VERY fast.My 2011 in good condition is only worth $2000 trade in. AVOID
Features & Specs
|5 2LT 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|108 hp @ 6400 rpm
|5 1LT 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|108 hp @ 6400 rpm
|5 LS 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|108 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Is the Chevrolet Aveo a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Aveo reliable?
Is the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo?
The least-expensive 2011 Chevrolet Aveo is the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $12,115.
Other versions include:
- 5 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,365
- 5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,250
- 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $12,115
What are the different models of Chevrolet Aveo?
Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo Overview
The Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo is offered in the following submodels: Aveo Hatchback, Aveo Sedan. Available styles include 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 5 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 Aveo 2.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 Aveo.
There are currently 2 new 2011 Aveos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 80685 miles.
