5 star reviews: 0 %

4 star reviews: 20 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 50 %

1 star reviews: 30 %

Average user rating: 2.1 stars based on 10 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.25 out of 5 stars, For the price, there is NO better

riahrachelle , 07/21/2014

Quote honestly, I thought I was making a mistake by buying my used Chevy instead of a newer Hyundai, but surprisingly this small car is amazing. The paint holds up and has wonderful shine, e inside is big enough to hold me comfortably, breaking system out of this world. The only complaint I have is the slower acceleration and the difficulty when on the interstate with hesitant shifting. With 108 hp though, who can really expect anymore.? This is a commuter car and should be reviewed as such. For the price, I've never felt such reliability, no issues with anything and I'm about to hit 60,000 miles. Love this car and my next purchase will certainly be a Chevy!

4 out of 5 stars, Great Price-to-Value Ratio

duogross , 10/20/2011

1LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

First, let's discuss what the 2011 Aveo is not: it is not a luxury car, nor is it a sports car. It is also not a hyper-mileage car that gets 40+ MPG. If you are expecting any of those things, you are sorely mistaken (and, for the price in the low $10,000's, you are also crazy.) What is it? It is a good value for the price. It is a car that get's you from point A to point B. And it does it in reasonable style, reasonable comfort, with reasonable mileage for a good price. UPDATE, FEB. 2016: I'm now at 43,000 miles and 4 1/2 years of ownership. I still primarily use this car for a commuter car, for home to work & back, and weekend errands. I had originally said I get about 30 MPG combined city/hwy but now I would say more like 28 is the average, of course, that can change based on a variety of factors including which type of fuel I use. I stand by my original assessment. It is a car that get's you from point A to point B, and it does that reasonably well. If I use synthetic oil only, I can go about 6,700-7,500 miles between oil changes. So far, the cost of ownership has been low. I have not paid for any maintenance other than standard, expected maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations, and very recently, new tires. I didn't even pay for the tires, as the dealer I purchased from has a "tires for life" program). I had two minor issues (one with wiring and one with the cabin fan) but these were both covered under the original 3 year/36,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and I had them fixed before the 3 year mark, so no cost to me. I realize if you're considering this car as a used purchase, you likely wouldn't have that warranty, but I still think the overall cost of ownership is fairly low. I'm happy in general with the purchase but now the decision will be to trade in or hold on to 60,000+ miles. Based on Chevy's recommended maintenance, I figure I will have about $1,300 - $1,800 in maintenance between 40K and 60K miles (timing belt, brake pads, filters, plugs & wires, and a few other small things) not including the basic oil changes and tire rotations. I don't think that's uncommon or unreasonable. I had the car assessed at CarMax and they offered to buy it for $6,000 even. Not bad, but not great. Could probably sell for $7,000 in a private sale, so I rated the resale value as "OK." If I had kids that were close to driving age I would probably just save this car for them, but they're too young, so I will likely be trading in sometime in the next 2 years or 15,000 miles. Overall, I would say it's a good car, but I would say it's a great car relative to it's low cost of ownership, at least in my experience.

1.625 out of 5 stars, Basic and uncomfortable death trap

marissahill , 06/26/2014

I bought used from rental company with 38k miles. My alternator was out immediately, which is not supposed to happen until 150k miles according to dealership. Beware of where you take the car to get it fixed, because Midas quoted me $600 for part alone (which is not accurate, but part is rare). Gas mileage is way lower than advertised - I am very disappointed. I drive all highway and my 2007 Kia Sportage got better gas mileage than this car. Worst part of vehicle is acceleration. It will not accelerate quickly, which is scary when turning onto busy streets or merging onto freeways. This car has to try so hard just to do basic things. Constantly makes noises and RPM jumps around.

1 out of 5 stars, Lots of repairs

heythere , 01/06/2018

LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

Not reliable. Not well made. Feels very cheap. Very unsafe!!! It has stopped while driving and neither the breaks or gas worked. I had to turn off the car after coming to a stop. Terrible crash ratings. It also depreciated VERY fast.My 2011 in good condition is only worth $2000 trade in. AVOID

Write a review

See all 10 reviews