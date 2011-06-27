First, let's discuss what the 2011 Aveo is not: it is not a luxury car, nor is it a sports car. It is also not a hyper-mileage car that gets 40+ MPG. If you are expecting any of those things, you are sorely mistaken (and, for the price in the low $10,000's, you are also crazy.) What is it? It is a good value for the price. It is a car that get's you from point A to point B. And it does it in reasonable style, reasonable comfort, with reasonable mileage for a good price. UPDATE, FEB. 2016: I'm now at 43,000 miles and 4 1/2 years of ownership. I still primarily use this car for a commuter car, for home to work & back, and weekend errands. I had originally said I get about 30 MPG combined city/hwy but now I would say more like 28 is the average, of course, that can change based on a variety of factors including which type of fuel I use. I stand by my original assessment. It is a car that get's you from point A to point B, and it does that reasonably well. If I use synthetic oil only, I can go about 6,700-7,500 miles between oil changes. So far, the cost of ownership has been low. I have not paid for any maintenance other than standard, expected maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations, and very recently, new tires. I didn't even pay for the tires, as the dealer I purchased from has a "tires for life" program). I had two minor issues (one with wiring and one with the cabin fan) but these were both covered under the original 3 year/36,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and I had them fixed before the 3 year mark, so no cost to me. I realize if you're considering this car as a used purchase, you likely wouldn't have that warranty, but I still think the overall cost of ownership is fairly low. I'm happy in general with the purchase but now the decision will be to trade in or hold on to 60,000+ miles. Based on Chevy's recommended maintenance, I figure I will have about $1,300 - $1,800 in maintenance between 40K and 60K miles (timing belt, brake pads, filters, plugs & wires, and a few other small things) not including the basic oil changes and tire rotations. I don't think that's uncommon or unreasonable. I had the car assessed at CarMax and they offered to buy it for $6,000 even. Not bad, but not great. Could probably sell for $7,000 in a private sale, so I rated the resale value as "OK." If I had kids that were close to driving age I would probably just save this car for them, but they're too young, so I will likely be trading in sometime in the next 2 years or 15,000 miles. Overall, I would say it's a good car, but I would say it's a great car relative to it's low cost of ownership, at least in my experience.

Read more