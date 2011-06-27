Used 2017 BMW X4 for Sale Near Me
- $21,900Great Deal | $4,074 below market
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i26,145 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i Sports Activity features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Beige/Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C33H0T79106
Stock: T79106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $23,900Great Deal | $5,127 below market
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i30,153 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i Sports Activity features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Saddle Brown interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C58H0T78826
Stock: T78826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $23,900Great Deal | $4,547 below market
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i31,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i Sports Activity features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C52H0T78644
Stock: T78644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $31,881Great Deal | $2,795 below market
2017 BMW X4 M40i37,662 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C57H0U25691
Stock: P69765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020
- $34,395Great Deal | $2,708 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 M40i40,613 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
Certified. Carbon Black 2017 BMW X4 M40i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 355hp Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGBMW Details: * Roadside Assistance * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Multipoint Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0Reviews: * Strong performance and good fuel economy from its two available engines; high-quality cabin looks and feels expensive; comfortable ride quality despite its sporty nature; responsive handling bettered only by pricier sport-tuned rivals; high-performance M40i trim level is a rarity for the segment. Source: EdmundsBMW Certified, ONLY 40,613 Miles! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Alloy Wheels, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planOPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Heated Front SeatsABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C56H0U25214
Stock: H0U25214
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $33,115Great Deal | $2,947 below market
2017 BMW X4 M40i35,315 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2017 BMW X4 M40i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 355hpM Sport Package, Cold Weather Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lighting Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Nevada Leather Upholstery, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Technology Package. CARFAX One-Owner.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C33H0U26769
Stock: P7291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $33,923Great Deal | $3,362 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 M40i45,887 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
***BMW FACTORY CERTIFIED***UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY CLEAN CARFAX * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE * M SPORT PACKAGE * ALARM SYSTEM * COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY * XENON HEADLIGHTS * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE * REAR VIEW CAMERA * POWER FRONT SEATS * HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND * SURROUND VIEW***BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point InspectionClean CARFAX. Clean Carfax, One Owner, M Sport, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Technology Package. Reviews:* Strong performance and good fuel economy from its two available engines; high-quality cabin looks and feels expensive; comfortable ride quality despite its sporty nature; responsive handling bettered only by pricier sport-tuned rivals; high-performance M40i trim level is a rarity for the segment. Source: Edmunds19/26 City/Highway MPGCall BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C51H0U25511
Stock: 0U25511
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $34,999Good Deal | $2,646 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i15,413 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
Certified Pre-Owned, xLine, Driving assistance package, Premium package, Lighting package, Navigation system, Remote services, Leather upholstery, Rear view camera, Park distance control, Multifunction steering wheel, Automatic start/stop function, Dynamic cruise control, Ambient lighting, Hi-fi sound system, BMW assist eCall, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more! CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 5YR/UNLIMITED MILE Protection... 1-Owner, Guaranteed Carfax - No Accidents!FANTASTIC SONIC-PRICE SAVINGS, without the haggle! Why pay inflated prices when you can pay a guaranteed lowest Sonic Price right from the start?Make an appointment to see it here today! 1-855-445-0576.USED VEHICLES MAY BE SUBJECT TO UNREPAIRED MANUFACTURER RECALLS.PLEASE CONTACT THE MANUFACTURER OR A DEALER FOR THAT LINE MAKE FOR RECALLASSISTANCE/QUESTIONS OR CHECK THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATIONWEBSITE FOR CURRENT RECALL INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASINGhttps://www.safercar.gov/Visit BMW of Denver Downtown at 1040 South Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80246 today. /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C39H0T80051
Stock: LH0T80051
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $31,900Good Deal | $3,492 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i23,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Premium Package Navigation System Oyster; Nevada Leather Upholstery Cold Weather Package Dark Graphite Metallic Driver Assistance Package Wheels: 19" X 8.5" Star Spoke Alloy (Style 606) Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Fineline Anthracite Wood Trim Power Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW Encinitas's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with 23,041mi. This BMW includes: POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats WHEELS: 19 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Hands-Free Liftgate Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release DARK GRAPHITE METALLIC APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY LATE AVAILABILITY Smart Device Integration HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) FINELINE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim OYSTER, NEVADA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW X4 xDrive28i. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C38H0T80462
Stock: H0T80462
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $32,991Good Deal | $2,944 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i34,656 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Black; Nevada Leather Upholstery Mineral Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C36H0T80055
Stock: H0T80055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $33,881Fair Deal | $1,863 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i26,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C50H0T78268
Stock: P70031
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $36,284Fair Deal | $1,567 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i28,280 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 811 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG LOW MILES - 28,280! Navigation, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS, LIGHTING PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof BMW xDrive28i with Alpine White exterior and Mocha Nevada Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, M SPORT Shadowline Exterior Trim, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Standard Suspension, Anthracite Headliner, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, Brushed Aluminum Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside, Aerodynamic Kit, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" M Double Spoke (Style 622M) Light alloy, Tires: P245/45R19 AS Run-Flat, Sport Seats, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, LIGHTING PACKAGE Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic High Beams, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, POWER FRONT BUCKET SEATS 8-way power adjustable front seats w/2-way manual headrests (STD).EXPERTS RAVEKBB.com's review says "With a taut suspension designed more for twisty roads than rough ones, the X4 is remarkably fun to fling about.". Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSWe have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but we serve customers from the North Miami Beach, Aventura, Davie, Plantation and Pompano Beach areas and have the staff to help you find the BMW vehicle you want.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C34H0T79597
Stock: H0T79597
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $38,994Good Deal | $2,753 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 M40i19,859 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
***BMW FACTORY CERTIFIED***UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0Clean CARFAX. Clean Carfax, M Sport Package, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Driver Assistance Plus, Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Remote Services, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Technology Package. Reviews:* Strong performance and good fuel economy from its two available engines; high-quality cabin looks and feels expensive; comfortable ride quality despite its sporty nature; responsive handling bettered only by pricier sport-tuned rivals; high-performance M40i trim level is a rarity for the segment. Source: Edmunds19/26 City/Highway MPGCall BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C37H0W63684
Stock: 0W63684
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $29,995Good Deal | $2,002 below market
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i18,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rockland Motors - West Nyack / New York
DISCLAIMER: We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources therefore exact configuration color certification and accessories should be used as a guide and are not guaranteed under any circumstances for any inaccuracies claims of losses of any nature nevertheless inventory is subject to prior sales and prices are subject to change with out notice combined with any other offer(s) during your search for a vehicle beware of undisclosed fees which effect the total selling price of your vehicle. Rockland Motors adheres to a strict full disclosure policy of your purchase and financing. Rockland Motors guarantees all of our internet prices. To ensure your complete satisfaction verify with our sales team representatives prior to purchase. Call us right away at 1(845)535-3081 to ask any questions. Price includes all cost to be paid by a consumer except for licensing costs dealer fees registration fees and taxes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C35H0T79804
Stock: U7368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $37,881Fair Deal | $1,174 below market
Certified 2017 BMW X4 M40i26,985 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C32H0U26729
Stock: P70289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $21,900Good Deal | $2,409 below market
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i36,959 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW X4 4dr xDrive28i Sports Activity features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Mocha interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Adaptive headlights, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW3C55H0R23476
Stock: R23476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- Price Drop$36,411Fair Deal | $2,304 below market
2017 BMW X4 M40i23,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Inspected by certified mechanics. 5-day MONEY BACK GUARANTEE and 30-day Parts and Labor warranty.Call For More Details!Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C56H0U25813
Stock: BM26830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Price Drop$32,995Good Deal | $1,706 below market
2017 BMW X4 M40i39,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this BMW X4 M40i today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.2017 BMW X4 M40i Carbon Black Metallic 4D Sport Utility Reviews:* Strong performance and good fuel economy from its two available engines; high-quality cabin looks and feels expensive; comfortable ride quality despite its sporty nature; responsive handling bettered only by pricier sport-tuned rivals; high-performance M40i trim level is a rarity for the segment. Source: EdmundsSave yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXXW7C57H0U25531
Stock: 4842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020