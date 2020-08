Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo for Sale Near Me

Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas

When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Aveo: Chevy's 2007 Aveo5 Special Value hatchback remains one of the lowest priced new cars in the U.S. today, and a number of changes from 2006 have made the Aveo more comfortable than its price point would suggest. Buyers can order an LT sedan with cruise control, power conveniences, ABS, and a six-disc CD changer while keeping the car below $15,000. This model sets itself apart with Low price, good gas mileage, versatile interior, and a surprising amount of features.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL1TD66617B770519

Stock: 7B770519

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020