Used 2006 Chevrolet Aveo for Sale Near Me

75 listings
Aveo Reviews & Specs
  2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT in Orange
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT

    50,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT in Gray
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT

    47,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,486

    Details
  2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT in Red
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Aveo LT

    130,620 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,695

    Details
  2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS

    100,975 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,339

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS

    144,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,996

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS

    63,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS

    131,043 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,900

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo LS in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo LS

    104,815 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS

    87,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo LT in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo LT

    72,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo LT in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo LT

    139,115 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS

    112,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  2005 Chevrolet Aveo LS in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Aveo LS

    Not Provided

    $3,000

    Details
  2008 Chevrolet Aveo LT in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Aveo LT

    132,624 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  2008 Chevrolet Aveo LS in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Aveo LS

    58,885 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  2004 Chevrolet Aveo in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Aveo

    144,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  2008 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS

    71,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  2008 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 Special Value in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 Special Value

    75,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Aveo searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Aveo

Overall Consumer Rating
4.2121 Reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
06 Aveo bought new in 06, current owner review
Ben R,10/14/2015
Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my aveo with 12 miles in 2006. I opted for the hatchback special value manual. No power locks, or windows, came with an amfm radio, only option I got was A/C. Today (oct. 2015) I have 180,000. Figured I'd go over EVERY repair I've had in the last 10 years. I've had the following repairs done (non scheduled maintenance): spark plug wires/plugs with valve cover gasket (225$ @ 80k). Wires opened up causing arching at high rpms which resulted in a flashing check engine light. Also had oil on the plugs due to the valve cover gasket being bad. Both common aveo problems, upgrade the wires/gasket. Have never had the issue repeat. Upper radiator hose leak/vacuum hose repair (80$ @ 100k). Standard collant leak. Vacuum hose leak caused a rough idle and reving idle from 1500rpm to 2500rpm. Never had this issue repeat. Splice pack repair (135$ @ 120k miles). Common issue in the fuse box. Causes only half of your lights to work. Never had this issue repeat. Removal of the day light running module (45$ 130k miles). Was a recall, opted to remove the module, could short out and cause a fire. Headlight electrical harness (60$, 160k miles). Plastic connector failed, causing a short and no right headlight. Back hatch replacement (120$ 160k). Rear hatch wouldn't open. Air intake hose replacement (210$ @ 160k). Intake hose decomposed opening up causing a check engine light and poor MPG and acceleration. Wiper arm springs failed (120$ @ 170k). Wipers no longer laid flat against the windshield. My Aveo has NEVER left me stranded or resulted in a repair over 500$. No engine or transmission failures. Word of advice. Keep up on the general maintenance. Timing belts/water pump/thermostat/serp belt should be replaced every 50k miles. Timing belt failures in Aveos are common at around 60k and destroys your engine if it fails. Use synthetic oil. Helps on the valve tick noise, and get it changed every 5k. Replace the air filter every 45k and flush all fluids (coolant/transmission) every 75k. Brakes (front) disc factories are horrible. Upgrade to ceramic pads and a quality rotor. Rear drums I'm still on the factory drums. No issues. Tires/wheels. Upgrade your wheel and tire package. I went with a wider tire and 15 inch wheel. Same overall height as factory. This makes freeway driving safer, and winter driving (with snow tires) extremely safe. Factory tires are banana peels. Upgrade to a common tire. My tires cost 62$ each. Shocks/struts/springs: I'm still on my original suspension. No failed parts or issues. Was advised at my last maintenance that the struts will need replaced at the next appt. My aveo has been a great car, especially for 10,400$ brand new (in 2006). Small minor issues are common. If you want your aveo to last drive it easy. I never accelerate past 4000 rpms, and never drive faster than 70mph. Also take turns easy and dont bury the gas when letting go of the clutch. It's not a sports car. I'm still on my original clutch at 180k miles. If you follow the maintenance, fix the minor issues, the car should last well past 200,000 miles. If you don't take care of it, expect your timing belt to snap and your engine to blow up. Maintence is key on Aveo ownership. Can't stress that enough. I average 325 to 350 per 10.4 gals of gas. This has been consistent for the ownership of the car. I drive a combination of 75% freeway, 25% city. At 180k I've had zero gasket issues. No leaking oil or other fluids or overheating issues. Hope this review was helpful.
