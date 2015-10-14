Used 2006 Chevrolet Aveo for Sale Near Me
75 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 50,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900
- 47,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,486
- 130,620 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,695
- 100,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,339
- 144,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,996
- 63,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 131,043 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,900
- 104,815 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 87,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 72,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 139,115 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- Not Provided
$3,000
- 132,624 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 58,885 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 144,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 71,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 75,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Aveo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Aveo
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Aveo
Write a reviewSee all 121 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.2121 Reviews
Report abuse
Ben R,10/14/2015
Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my aveo with 12 miles in 2006. I opted for the hatchback special value manual. No power locks, or windows, came with an amfm radio, only option I got was A/C. Today (oct. 2015) I have 180,000. Figured I'd go over EVERY repair I've had in the last 10 years. I've had the following repairs done (non scheduled maintenance): spark plug wires/plugs with valve cover gasket (225$ @ 80k). Wires opened up causing arching at high rpms which resulted in a flashing check engine light. Also had oil on the plugs due to the valve cover gasket being bad. Both common aveo problems, upgrade the wires/gasket. Have never had the issue repeat. Upper radiator hose leak/vacuum hose repair (80$ @ 100k). Standard collant leak. Vacuum hose leak caused a rough idle and reving idle from 1500rpm to 2500rpm. Never had this issue repeat. Splice pack repair (135$ @ 120k miles). Common issue in the fuse box. Causes only half of your lights to work. Never had this issue repeat. Removal of the day light running module (45$ 130k miles). Was a recall, opted to remove the module, could short out and cause a fire. Headlight electrical harness (60$, 160k miles). Plastic connector failed, causing a short and no right headlight. Back hatch replacement (120$ 160k). Rear hatch wouldn't open. Air intake hose replacement (210$ @ 160k). Intake hose decomposed opening up causing a check engine light and poor MPG and acceleration. Wiper arm springs failed (120$ @ 170k). Wipers no longer laid flat against the windshield. My Aveo has NEVER left me stranded or resulted in a repair over 500$. No engine or transmission failures. Word of advice. Keep up on the general maintenance. Timing belts/water pump/thermostat/serp belt should be replaced every 50k miles. Timing belt failures in Aveos are common at around 60k and destroys your engine if it fails. Use synthetic oil. Helps on the valve tick noise, and get it changed every 5k. Replace the air filter every 45k and flush all fluids (coolant/transmission) every 75k. Brakes (front) disc factories are horrible. Upgrade to ceramic pads and a quality rotor. Rear drums I'm still on the factory drums. No issues. Tires/wheels. Upgrade your wheel and tire package. I went with a wider tire and 15 inch wheel. Same overall height as factory. This makes freeway driving safer, and winter driving (with snow tires) extremely safe. Factory tires are banana peels. Upgrade to a common tire. My tires cost 62$ each. Shocks/struts/springs: I'm still on my original suspension. No failed parts or issues. Was advised at my last maintenance that the struts will need replaced at the next appt. My aveo has been a great car, especially for 10,400$ brand new (in 2006). Small minor issues are common. If you want your aveo to last drive it easy. I never accelerate past 4000 rpms, and never drive faster than 70mph. Also take turns easy and dont bury the gas when letting go of the clutch. It's not a sports car. I'm still on my original clutch at 180k miles. If you follow the maintenance, fix the minor issues, the car should last well past 200,000 miles. If you don't take care of it, expect your timing belt to snap and your engine to blow up. Maintence is key on Aveo ownership. Can't stress that enough. I average 325 to 350 per 10.4 gals of gas. This has been consistent for the ownership of the car. I drive a combination of 75% freeway, 25% city. At 180k I've had zero gasket issues. No leaking oil or other fluids or overheating issues. Hope this review was helpful.
Related Chevrolet Aveo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Irvine CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Marietta GA
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Gilbert AZ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Oakland CA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Denver CO
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Miami FL
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Seattle WA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo South Portland ME
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Saint Louis MO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014 Mobile AL
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010 Spring TX
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2015 Clearwater FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon