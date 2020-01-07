Used 2016 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me
- 48,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,879$5,204 Below Market
DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Delivers 19 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This BMW X5 M delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy -inc: Double spoke style 612M, Valet Function. Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P285/35R21 Fr & P325/30R21 Rr Performance -inc: Front 21x10 and rear 21x11.5, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R78167
Stock: FXP16780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 39,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,890$4,966 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr Base features a 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW X5 M AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo. Odometer is 5741 miles below market average! Reviews: * Astounding performance; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57G0R78961
Stock: R78961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 27,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$52,973$2,686 Below Market
Terry Subaru - Lynchburg / Virginia
EXECUTIVE PACKAGE / HEATED SEATS / VENTILATED SEATS / HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / BACK UP CAMERA / OVERHEAD VIEW CAMERA / POWER REAR GATE / HEATED REAR SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C51G0R79278
Stock: P8144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 43,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,500$729 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$109,595 ORIGINAL MSRP**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE($4,500)**ARAGON BROWN FULL MERINO LEATHER($2,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS($1,700)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**BACKUP CAMERA**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**20" M PREMIUM WHEELS**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**ADAPTIVE FULL LED LIGHTS**KEYLESS REMOTE**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R78234
Stock: 16401A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$54,999
Niello Volkswagen - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XG0R79053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,232$1,114 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Birds Eye View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Collision Avoidance System, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C54G0R78304
Stock: 45971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 41,010 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Metallic AWD 2016 BMW X5 M Base Odometer is 6128 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50G0R78686
Stock: R78686C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 50,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,799
Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Marietta / Georgia
2016 BMW X5 M Black Sapphire CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo. Reviews:* Astounding performance; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C52G0R78673
Stock: 5P47643A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 42,115 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$53,998
CarMax Pleasant Hill - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasant Hill / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XG0R79165
Stock: 18639104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,999
BMW of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 29,714! X5 AWD 4dr SAV trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Alloy Wheels, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE. Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release. EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Concierge Services, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Surround View, Active Driving Assistant. BMW X5 AWD 4dr SAV with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 567 HP at 6000 RPM*. "The 2016 BMW X5 M delivers near-supercar acceleration and everyday practicality in an aggressively styled package designed for those who want a little bit of everything from their luxury SUV." -Edmunds.com. CARFAX 1-Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C58G0R78418
Stock: G0R78418C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 117,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$37,982
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Taking you further with brilliant design and seemingly infinite capacity, our 2016 BMW X5 M AWD SUV in Alpine White is the pinnacle of performance, prestige, and precision! The 4.4 Liter TurboCharged V8 provides 567hp and 553lb-ft of torque and executes flawlessly with the paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission with drivelogic, sport/Manual modes and launch control for road dominating passes. Soar to 60mph in 4 seconds and score near 22mpg on the open road in this beautiful All Wheel Drive Sport Activity Vehicle with track-level performance! An undeniable force, our X5 M commands respect with its chrome trim, 21-inch wheels M double-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, a power tailgate, and adaptive xenon headlights. You'll feel right at home in the handsome X5M interior with 18-way power-adjustable heated seats with Merino leather, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A prominent central screen with iDrive interface, voice-commanded navigation, enhanced Bluetooth, BMW Assist, and an extraordinary Harman Kardon surround sound system allow you to stay connected as you confidently take on your day in this X5. In typical BMW style, our SUV is equipped with an array of advanced safety features such as stability control, parking sensors, brake drying/standby features and a rollover sensor to keep you out of harm's way. Elevate your adrenaline rushes to a whole new level with this spectacular X5 M!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C51G0R78390
Stock: R78390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,900
BMW of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
*Clean Car-Fax*, Harman Kardon surround sound, *Bluetooth / Hands Free*, *Steering Wheel Audio Controls*, *Premium Audio / MP3*, *(4) Brand New Tires*, *Back-Up Camera*, *AWD*, *Blind Spot Monitoring*, *Front Rear Parking Sensors*, *Lane Departure Warning*, *Forward Collision Warning*, *Rear Cross-Traffic Alert*, *Heated - Front/Rear Seats*, *Heated Steering Wheel*, *Remote - Keyless Entry*, *Push - Button Start*, *Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof*, *Dual Zone Auto-Climate Control*, *Premium Wheels*, *Heads-Up Display*, Lumbar support, Automatic climate control, Active Driving Assistant, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Soft-close automatic doors, Trailer hitch prewiring, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Side and Top View Cameras, Automatic High Beams, Front ventilated seats, Rear manual side window shades, Multi-function seats w/lumbar, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Soft-Close Automatic Doors. Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW X5 M Base 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57G0R79334
Stock: BU763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 53,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$49,999
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning BMW X5 M in Mineral White Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Clean Carfax, Fully Serviced and White Glove Detailed, Brand New Brakes, AWD, and Panoramic Sunroof, Driver Assistance Plus (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Speed Limit Info, and Surround View), Executive Package (Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Concierge Services, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, and Soft-Close Automatic Doors), ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, and Traction control!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C56G0C89769
Stock: DM1980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 57,154 miles
$53,114
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
*Clean Car-Fax*, Executive Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Ambient Lighting, Bang Olufsen Sound System, *Bluetooth / Hands Free*, *Steering Wheel Audio Controls*, *Premium Audio / MP3*, *(4) Brand New Tires*, *Back-Up Camera*, *AWD*, *Blind Spot Monitoring*, *Front & Rear Parking Sensors*, *Lane Departure Warning*, *Forward Collision Warning*, *Rear Cross-Traffic Alert*, *Navigation / GPS*, *Heated - Leather Seats*, *Heated Steering Wheel*, *Remote - Keyless Entry*, *Push - Button Start*, *Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof*, *Dual Zone Auto-Climate Control*, *Heads-Up Display*, *LED Headlights*, LED Fog Lights, Lumbar support, Automatic climate control, Adaptive M Suspension, Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Concierge Services, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Ventilated Seats, Full Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Power moonroof, Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Remote keyless entry, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Surround View, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20' x 10' Fr & 20' x 11.5' Rr M Light Alloy. Carbon Black Metallic 2016 BMW X5 M Base 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R77925
Stock: BN1921A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,999
Auto Max Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50G0R78798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,894$11,266 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 BMW X5 M IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C33H0U39205
Stock: H0U39205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 46,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,988
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Come by today to see this one in person. BMW's X5 offers seating for seven with high-tech on- and off-road capabilities. You don't see deals like this every day. Ride in style with this SUV's fabulous leather seating. Don't overpay for the vehicle you want. Get the right price right here. Premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system included. A perfect cold weather X5 M featuring heated seats. Features include: a sunroof, rear view camera, power mirrors, safe steering wheel controls and keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C53H0R79526
Stock: G358353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 29,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$54,998$5,069 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. Clean CARFAX. Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Parking Assistant, 16 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C31H0X20533
Stock: 335019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
