Used 2016 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona

**$109,595 ORIGINAL MSRP**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE($4,500)**ARAGON BROWN FULL MERINO LEATHER($2,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS($1,700)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**BACKUP CAMERA**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**20" M PREMIUM WHEELS**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**ADAPTIVE FULL LED LIGHTS**KEYLESS REMOTE**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R78234

Stock: 16401A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020