Consumer Rating
(24)
2010 Chevrolet Aveo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, high fuel economy, ample headroom.
  • Weak engine, small luggage capacity for hatchbacks, sluggish highway manners, middling crash test scores.
Used Aveo for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though the 2010 Chevrolet Aveo is a decent and inexpensive subcompact, some competing models are simply more enjoyable to drive and own.

Vehicle overview

At first glance, the 2010 Chevrolet Aveo would appear to be a contender for the economy car crown. With a super-cheap price (it's one of the least expensive new cars sold), decent fuel economy and respectable vehicle dynamics, the Aveo could have many shoppers ready to sign on the dotted line. But perhaps their eagerness to commit to an Aveo would be tempered once they compared it to the competition. At that point it becomes clear that the Aveo is more of a back-of-the-pack runner rather than a pace setter.

To its credit, the Aveo does have features like an MP3-enabled audio system, faux carbon-fiber trim and vibrant paint choices for added appeal to younger buyers. It also has GM's OnStar feature, which is a nice touch for such an inexpensive vehicle. But these features do little to conceal the Aveo's bland styling and middling performance. The 2010 model's changes don't do the Aveo any real favors, either. In fact, the new taller gear ratios for the manual transmission may serve to further neuter performance for the sake of a couple added miles per gallon.

Though one shouldn't expect too much from budget-minded vehicles like this, the reality is that the 2010 Chevrolet Aveo comes up short in nearly every category. When pitted against other cars like the Honda Fit, Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris, the Aveo is less enjoyable to drive and is hampered by a low-buck interior. Before going with an Aveo, we would even suggest considering used versions of the previously mentioned cars, especially the class-leading Fit.

2010 Chevrolet Aveo models

The 2010 Chevrolet Aveo is available as either a sedan or a four-door hatchback, dubbed the Aveo5. Both body styles can seat five passengers and are offered in three trim levels, starting with the base LS, to the 1LT and 2LT. In base LS trim, the Aveo is sparingly equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery, OnStar and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo with an auxiliary input jack.

Stepping up to the 1LT trim level adds air-conditioning and an upgraded six-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player. Options for the 1LT include remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, cruise control and satellite radio. The 2LT includes the 1LT's optional equipment along with 15-inch wheels, foglamps, a trip computer, upgraded cloth upholstery, heated power sideview mirrors and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The Aveo5 hatchback in 2LT form also comes with a rear spoiler. Available options for the 2LT models include a sunroof, perforated leatherette (vinyl) seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Bluetooth (which is also an option on 1LT Aveos).

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Chevy Aveo gets a 1-horsepower increase, revised manual transmission gear ratios for improved fuel economy and a standard rear spoiler for Aveo5 models.

Performance & mpg

Regardless of which Aveo trim level is specified, power is supplied by a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 108 horsepower and 104 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models, while a four-speed automatic is available as an option -- but only on 1LT and 2LT variants. In an effort to increase fuel economy, Aveos with the manual transmission come with a shift indicator and, new for this year, taller 4th and 5th gears. Official EPA mileage estimates are respectable for this class, with a manual-equipped Aveo achieving 27 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined. Aveos with the automatic transmission drop to 25/34/28 mpg.

Safety

Front-seat side airbags are standard on all trim levels, but side curtain airbags (a feature that is increasingly common on subcompacts) aren't available. Antilock brakes are optional on the LT models, but only on those with the automatic transmission. Stability control isn't offered.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Chevy Aveo sedan earned a top five-star rating for the driver and four stars for the passenger in frontal impacts. Four stars were awarded for the driver and three stars for rear passengers in side impacts. The hatchback did slightly better, garnering five stars for the front passenger in the frontal-impact test. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Aveo received a second-best score of "Average" for its performance in frontal-offset collisions, though it should be noted that most new cars score the higher "Good" rating. IIHS side-impact tests resulted in the second-lowest "Marginal" score.

Driving

It's fair to say that in the economy car segment, most buyers don't expect a lot of excitement, but the 2010 Chevrolet Aveo does manage to deliver a decent amount of driving dynamics. The 1.6-liter engine is certainly no barn burner, but it is suited to day-to-day use, as are the direct steering and the well-tuned suspension. Contrary to our customary recommendation to opt for a manual transmission, the Aveo's automatic seems to be the better choice. We find the manual's gear ratios too widely spaced and the new, taller high gears are likely to exacerbate the problem, especially on highway grades.

Interior

Despite the Aveo's small proportions, it still affords plenty of headroom and outward visibility thanks to its tall profile and generous greenhouse. The cabin's layout is simple and logical but certainly not a standout among economy cars. Both the sedan and Aveo5 hatchback feature a 60/40 split-folding rear seat that allows for the transport of longer items. The hatchback boasts a respectable 42 cubic feet of maximum cargo space with both seats stowed, but that figure drops to about 15 cubes with the seats in position.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Aveo.

Most helpful consumer reviews

It has very few shortcomings for the type of car it's generally classified as.
inprogressing,03/01/2015
5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
After three months of pouring $80 of gas into a 2008 Jeep Liberty, I headed up a car hunt with a top priority on fuel efficiency. I ended up with a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo, and it surprised me in so many pleasant ways. It's a very effective little car, and then some. Despite some irritating features such as on star and day running lights, the car is extremely fun to drive. It glides like an eagle, quickly and quietly. Its powerful, both mechanically and electrically, and it uses a very intelligent design. It's pretty tough and durable for its size. It looks a little less sharp than average for its size and type, but its roomy, comfortable, and reliable. I would recommend it, very highly.
Meh
Myrissa,04/01/2016
2LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I wish I took the time to search for a better car but I was desperate. It was the cheapest car at the time but it is definitely not worth what you pay. I have a 2010 aveo and if you have a choice I would say DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!! I got mine used in 2014 with 73,000 miles, it was about six months before something went wrong. Now, the car has a new problem every single month. (that is not an exaggeration) Let me just say that is car was made very poorly and very cheaply. First, it was the tube that connects to the mass airflow sensor. The tube was cracked but you could only buy the tube with the mass airflow sensor and GM was the ONLY place you could buy it. A huge scam if you ask me. They wanted $300 for the piece of plastic. I got it at a junk yard for $20. (Thanks BoBo) I had to replace two wheel baring$$. Had to get a new thermostat The AC no longer works, its a $900 fix Blubs have to be replaced because they are on all day. Had to replace all spark plugs Mechanics tell me the transmission fluid is brown as well as the break fluid. There is problem more that I simply forgot. Granted, the person who had the car before me may not have maintained it but I have come to really regret the purchase of this vehicle. I cannot wait to trade it in but it is going to cost me. I hope this review stops someone from buying this car.
A Good Little Car
mbee19,06/21/2013
I've had my 2010 Chevy Aveo for 3 years now (I bought it new) and I love it. Yeah, it's not powerful and it's not the most beautiful thing on the road but I don't think it's any uglier than the rest of these new, weird looking vehicles. I like the interior, it's plenty roomy enough, I've done a couple cross country moves with me, my husband and three dogs (and all our stuff). It's super efficient, which is the most important to me. I can't afford $80 - $100 + a week to get around. I can fill up for about $40 and that gets me almost 300 miles. It's never ever given me any problems, except the driver's seat fabric has a rip from wear and tear, I guess. Make sure to change the oil, it'll last.
good deal for the price
garryman2,05/24/2013
I bought this car used with 48 thousand on it. It has a 1.6 liter engine. No engine repair has been needed. I was surprised by how roomy this compact car is. I get the mpg that was advertised. The car handles well. The 100 thousand 5 year powertrain warranty and rust protection warranty are big pluses that attracted me to purchase. This car is very basic with no frills like power locks or windows, blue tooth, cruise control, or GPS. The stereo system is average. The exterior design to me looks sleek. I would recommend this car to my friends.
Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2010 Chevrolet Aveo Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Aveo is offered in the following submodels: Aveo Hatchback, Aveo Sedan. Available styles include 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 5 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

