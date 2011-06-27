I wish I took the time to search for a better car but I was desperate. It was the cheapest car at the time but it is definitely not worth what you pay. I have a 2010 aveo and if you have a choice I would say DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!! I got mine used in 2014 with 73,000 miles, it was about six months before something went wrong. Now, the car has a new problem every single month. (that is not an exaggeration) Let me just say that is car was made very poorly and very cheaply. First, it was the tube that connects to the mass airflow sensor. The tube was cracked but you could only buy the tube with the mass airflow sensor and GM was the ONLY place you could buy it. A huge scam if you ask me. They wanted $300 for the piece of plastic. I got it at a junk yard for $20. (Thanks BoBo) I had to replace two wheel baring$$. Had to get a new thermostat The AC no longer works, its a $900 fix Blubs have to be replaced because they are on all day. Had to replace all spark plugs Mechanics tell me the transmission fluid is brown as well as the break fluid. There is problem more that I simply forgot. Granted, the person who had the car before me may not have maintained it but I have come to really regret the purchase of this vehicle. I cannot wait to trade it in but it is going to cost me. I hope this review stops someone from buying this car.

Read more