Consumer Rating
(100)
2007 Chevrolet Aveo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, nimble handling, ample headroom, logical control layout, loads of cargo room in hatchback models.
  • Not much power, manual transmission's gearing is too wide, unimpressive real-world fuel economy.
None for sale nearby.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Small cars are big again. The 2007 Chevrolet Aveo has been a popular choice in the past few years but now faces plenty of worthy competition from Honda, Nissan and Toyota. Consumers are advised to shop carefully.

Vehicle overview

With gas prices holding steady at elevated levels, Americans have slowly been losing their appetite for gas-guzzling SUVs. Compact cars like the 2007 Chevrolet Aveo, meanwhile, have seen a surge in interest because of their affordability and their ability to deliver fuel economy in the 30-mpg range.

The Aveo is built in Korea by General Motors' Korean subsidiary, Daewoo. In terms of size, it's shorter in length but taller than Chevy's next biggest automotive offering, the Cobalt. This tall profile can come across as rather dorky-looking when viewed from the outside, but it certainly pays dividends in terms of interior passenger room. The Aveo also benefits from a QVC-like sticker price and generous collection of features. Fuel-economy ratings on the Chevy Aveo are fairly high as well, though its real-world numbers tend to be considerably lower, especially on manual-transmission models, which have overly wide gearing. The 2007 model looks to be the best Aveo yet thanks to an updated sedan that has all-new styling and improved interior design.

The Chevrolet Aveo is a worthy vehicle, but it's also going up against some new competition this year, including the Honda Fit, Nissan Versa and Toyota Yaris, which offer more features and better economy. At the same time, entry-level models from Kia and Hyundai continue to offer longer warranties. Consumers interested in this type of vehicle will certainly want to do some research and test-drives before making a decision.

2007 Chevrolet Aveo models

The 2007 Chevrolet Aveo is available as a subcompact sedan or four-door hatchback (Aveo5). On the Aveo5, there are two trim levels: Special Value and LS. Aveo sedans come in LS and LT trims. Special Value equates to not paying a lot but not getting a lot, either. Standard equipment includes 14-inch steel wheels, manual mirrors and windows, manual locks and a radio with four speakers. The LS adds air-conditioning and carpeted floor mats, as well as the availability of major options such as cruise control, a sunroof, power windows, keyless entry, CD/MP3 player and 15-inch alloy wheels. The Aveo LS sedan is similarly equipped. A top-line LT sedan comes standard with almost all of the LS model's optional features, while offering upgraded cloth seat fabric and the availability of options like leatherette upholstery and upgraded audio with an in-dash CD changer and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

2007 Highlights

The Chevrolet Aveo has been significantly updated for 2007. Chevrolet says the sedan model has been fully redesigned, but we believe that to be an overstatement given that its wheelbase and interior dimensions are the same as on last year's model, as are its engine and transmissions. The sedan does have a slightly larger exterior size, all-new styling, improved interior trim and additional feature content in the form of new audio systems, a center armrest and an integrated radio antenna. Meanwhile, Chevy has renamed last year's four-door hatchback the Aveo5 and discontinued its LT trim but otherwise left it unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The Chevy Aveo has a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that delivers 103 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and there's also an optional four-speed automatic with an electronic "hold" feature for 2nd-gear starts when driving on slippery surfaces. Fuel mileage estimates are 27 mpg in the city and 35 on the highway with the manual gearbox and 26/34 with the automatic -- close to the Hyundai Accent's numbers but less efficient than either the Honda Fit or Toyota Yaris.

Safety

Three-point seatbelts for all five passengers are standard, with pre-tensioners in the front. Antilock brakes are optional on LS and LT models, and include electronic brakeforce distribution for shorter stopping distances. Side airbags are standard on all styles. In NHTSA crash tests, the Aveo earned a five-star rating (the best possible) for its protection of front occupants in frontal impacts and four stars for occupants in side impacts.

Driving

Subcompact cars have a well-deserved reputation for poor handling and wobbly rides. While the Chevrolet Aveo is certainly no thrill ride, it provides respectable vehicle dynamics. The steering is direct, the suspension well tuned and the engine -- while loud and buzzy -- is adequate for day-to-day commuting. We normally recommend that buyers in this class opt for a manual transmission, but in the Aveo's case, the automatic is the better bet: The manual tranny's gear ratios are too wide, leaving the car underpowered on highway grades and ultimately compromising fuel economy.

Interior

The updated 2007 Chevy Aveo sedan benefits from a new interior design that features wood grain or metallic trim, a driver's armrest and additional storage capability. It builds on the Aveo's already easy-to-use controls and thoughtful convenience features. The hatchback has a folding 60/40-split rear seat that allows the vehicle to carry up to 42 cubic feet of cargo. The sedan's trunk has 12.4 cubic feet of volume, and longer items can be transported by fully reclining the front passenger seat and folding the rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Aveo.

5(47%)
4(33%)
3(15%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.2
100 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

She's a good old gal
lovee,10/25/2014
I bought my basic Aveo in Feb 2007 right off the lot, brand new. My little silver bullet has been a pretty car with only a few minor problems. in 2012 i had to get the valve cover gasket replaced, 2013 both rotors had gone bad, but mechanically, she really has had any major motor issues. I feel she has a few good years left, as i don't think the basic model was intended to last beyond 10yrs. But, she may surprise me and keep on going.
Simply The Best Decision You Can Make
Travis Johnson,10/03/2006
I looked and test drove, Honda Fit, Toyota Scion, Toyota Yaris and Kia Rio... Former Suzuki Grand Vitara Owner (2005 Lease) .... ABSOLUTELY THE BEST DECISION WOULD BE AVEO!!!... I have little to NO engine noise whatsoever, very smooth suspension, it does not have the torsion bar (ind. suspension), lots of cool little "features" that are common on premiums, great handling and response and EXCELLENT fuel mileage and I could compare that to my families Toyota Prius... Just the BEST investment I could have made...
07 Aveo LS sedan
corvette owner,04/17/2009
I purchased this car this month in order to get too and from school. What a great investment. this is my first manual transmission car and "BOY" is this little thing fun.It looks good going down the road and is an overall great car. Not to mention this thing will take you 400 miles on a single tank of gas.
Little Red Car
D Johnson,03/05/2010
Bought this car for commuting after the gas prices finally got too much for me to pay with my truck. Been through two midwest winters and although it is small and light, trouble on the road from snow and ice has been minimal. The heater puts out enough heat to be comfortable and the vents are well placed for comfort. The high seating position is a treat and the turning radius makes in town driving easy. Bought the car used so had to accept that there is no cd player, but the aux. input has more than made up for it. The car has more pick up and go than I had anticipated and has great driver visibility and has been extremely reliable up to this point.
See all 100 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Aveo
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More About This Model

Entering the compact-car market as a new or updated model for 2007 is, well, not new. With the Honda Fit, Nissan Versa, Toyota Yaris and a newly redesigned Hyundai Accent already on sale, the entry of the 2007 Chevrolet Aveo into this highly competitive segment seems like old news. And in this case, old news isn't such good news for General Motors.

GM's goal for the 2007 Aveo is to maintain its dominant position in the marketplace. Aveo climbed to the top of the market-share hill shortly after inception two-and-a-half years ago and stood confidently looking down at minimal opposition until this year. But with the Accent, Fit, Versa and Yaris charging uphill with bayonets affixed, the Aveo's improvements might not be enough to hold the high ground.

Looks aren't everything
As in years past, Chevrolet still offers both sedan and hatchback (Aveo5) models, each with two trim levels. A base price of $14,015 for the four-door LT hovers around the middle of the pack in its class. With options, our four-door LT test car was priced just above that at $14,775.

The '07 Aveo four-door is a better-looking car than its predecessor, and its cosmetic differences make up the bulk of what's new for this year. Changes include new rear taillights, front headlights and a redesigned hood. The V-shaped hood creates style lines that direct the eye toward a Chevy bowtie mounted on the grille. It's a design focused on brand awareness. A clever idea, because under the surface the Aveo is actually the product of GM's Korean subsidiary Daewoo, which calls it the Gentra.

The stance of the car remains much the same, although exterior proportions are minimally longer, wider and taller than before. The overall dimensions are actually so close to those of the previous model that it would not be going out on a limb to call them unchanged. It is still the big-little car the public expects.

It's what's on the inside that counts
Interior design is what really differentiates the Aveo from the competition. The two-tone chrome and carbon-fiber accents give the appearance of luxury and are pleasing to the eye. Fit and finish is good and the overall quality of materials is impressive for a car in this price range.

Most controls function in a logical manner and meet expectations, although cupholder placement is poor for a car meant to be a daily commuter. Two extend from the dash at knee level and are asking for trouble when it comes to long-legged front passengers. A third is positioned at the back of the center console and is so shallow, it may be easier to just pour the drink on the floor and cut out the middle man.

The Aveo LT offers features found on most other subcompacts in the market: A/C, tilt steering wheel, front armrest (driver only), hooks on the headrest for grocery bags, power windows and a 60/40 folding rear seat, to name a few. Some additional features of the LT are common in more expensive models but not so much in the compact segment. A six-way adjustable driver seat with lumbar support is optional, as are steering-wheel-mounted cruise and radio controls, dual power and heated side mirrors, power sunroof and a radio antenna integrated into the rear window. A radio input jack for iPods and MP3 players is a must-have in this market and comes standard.

The Aveo's standard cloth seats are reasonably comfortable, and although driver legroom is limited for 6-footers, it's the headroom that makes this car feel big on the inside. Theater-style seating in the rear offers a view for smaller passengers but legs again become cramped when trying to fit adults. A slightly larger trunk for '07 means 12.4 cubic feet of storage space that, combined with fold-down rear seats, offers significant storage space for large items.

Headroom galore, legroom needs more
Standard safety features include a high-strength steel frame around the passenger compartment, seatbelt pre-tensioners, dual-stage front airbags and side airbags. The most noticeable feature absent from this list: ABS brakes.

It is astonishing to see anything built in the 2007 model year that does not come standard with ABS. The omission of this $400 option from our test car became glaringly obvious when we tested its 60-0-mph braking distance. For perspective, previous testing recorded an average stopping distance of 126 feet for Accent, Fit, Versa and Yaris, each with ABS. Our non-ABS Aveo stopped in a disappointing 150 feet, although we would expect a more competitive result were our test car ABS-equipped.

Subpar subcompact
The Aveo's 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine remains unchanged from 2006 and still delivers the yawn-inspiring 103 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. But fuel economy is the name of the game for subcompacts, not performance. EPA numbers prepared us for fuel mileage returns of 26 city/34 highway, and our best single tank of highway driving was right up there at 29 mpg. After two weeks of driving in all situations, our total was a less impressive 24 mpg.

A five-speed manual is standard but our tester arrived with the optional four-speed automatic transmission. The $850 automatic has a push-button "Hold Control" feature designed to hold high gears and minimize traction loss on slick roads — in essence, limiting torque to the wheels.

In acceleration testing our LT took 11.9 seconds to go from zero to 60 and completed the quarter-mile in 18.7 seconds at 72.5 mph. This ranks it as slowest in the class of '07 subcompacts we've tested. A slalom speed of 63.5 mph ranks equally low among its peers, while its 0.77g on the skid pad is average for the 15-inch wheels so common in this segment.

On the defensive
On sale in more than 140 countries, GM is counting on the Aveo to maintain the volume-seller position it's held since inception, but it's not going to be easy in the U.S. market. The onslaught of highly creative and youth-oriented marketing from the competition is flooding the media to promote the quality of its products. They're collectively looking at GM's market share with only two things on their mind: "Divide and conquer."

And GM has left the door of opportunity wide open. Although an improvement over the old Aveo, the new version is just too light on performance and style to successfully fight off the invaders.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo is offered in the following submodels: Aveo Hatchback, Aveo Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 5 Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

