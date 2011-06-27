  1. Home
2006 Chevrolet Aveo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, nimble handling, ample headroom, logical control layout, loads of cargo room in hatchback models, standard side airbags.
  • Not much power, manual transmission's gearing is too wide.
Used Aveo for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Refined road manners and a spacious interior make the 2006 Chevy Aveo one of the better subcompacts on the market.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet and General Motors as a whole have long known they do not have a credible offering in the low-priced subcompact segment. Enter the Chevrolet Aveo. The Aveo is the result of GM's acquisition of Daewoo Motor Company and is essentially a rebadged Daewoo Kalos, a car already on sale in other markets around the world.

Both a four-door sedan and five-door hatchback are offered in three levels of trim, with the least expensive model coming in around $10,000. Powered by a 103-horsepower, 1.6-liter, DOHC four-cylinder engine, the Aveo provides decent power, at least with the automatic transmission, and handles better than most cars in this class. Although the Aveo is the lowest rung on the Chevy ladder, it still offers an impressive list of amenities. Air conditioning (with air filtration), an MP3-capable audio, full power accessories and remote keyless entry are all standard equipment on the LT models, and the entry-level Special Value models offer basic amenities like power steering, an AM/FM radio and a rear defroster.

In terms of pricing, driving dynamics and amenities, the 2006 Chevrolet Aveo meets the competition head-on. But you won't get as long a warranty as you would with a Hyundai or Kia, nor does the Aveo promise the bulletproof reputation for reliability of the Toyota and Scion offerings. We recommend that you review your options carefully before spending your money on the Chevy Aveo: If financing options and a new-car warranty are important to you, it's certainly a viable choice. However, you may find that a gently used, larger car like a Civic will serve your needs even better.

2006 Chevrolet Aveo models

The Chevrolet Aveo comes in four-door sedan and five-door hatchback configurations, and both are available in one of three trim levels -- Special Value, LS and LT. Special Value models come in at around $10,000 and offer basics like power steering, an AM/FM stereo, tilt steering wheel, split-folding rear seat, 14-inch steel wheels, tinted glass, body-color mirrors and door handles and, on hatchbacks, a rear wiper. LS models add air conditioning and carpeted floor mats, as well as the availability of major options such as ABS, CD/MP3 player, alloy wheels and an automatic transmission. The LT adds power windows and locks, a CD/MP3 player, remote keyless entry, cruise control, 15-inch alloy wheels and upgraded seat fabric.

2006 Highlights

Chevy's pint-sized Aveo gets a few changes for 2006. Safety is improved thanks to standard side airbags, new dual-stage front airbags and longer-length rear seatbelts. Other updates include new options like alloy wheels and cruise control, a retuned suspension for better steering response, and tilt-adjustable front headrests. The Aveo's engine has also been tweaked to meet the ULEV-II emissions standard this year.

Performance & mpg

The Chevy Aveo has a double-overhead cam, 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that delivers 103 hp and 107 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and there's also an optional four-speed automatic with an electronic "hold" feature for second-gear starts when driving on slippery surfaces. Fuel mileage estimates are 27 mpg in the city and 35 on the highway with the manual gearbox and 26/34 with the automatic -- comparable to the Hyundai Accent but less efficient than the Toyota Echo and Scion xA.

Safety

The Chevrolet Aveo comes with three-point seatbelts for all five passengers with pre-tensioners in the front. ABS is optional on LS and LT models, and it includes Electronic Brakeforce Distribution for shorter stopping distances. Side airbags are standard across the board for 2006. In NHTSA crash tests, the Aveo earned a five-star rating (the best possible) for its protection of front occupants in frontal impacts.

Driving

Subcompact cars have a well-deserved reputation for poor handling and wobbly rides. While the Chevrolet Aveo is certainly no thrill ride, it provides better overall vehicle dynamics than most of its competitors. The steering is direct, the suspension well tuned and the standard engine -- while loud and buzzy -- is adequate for day-to-day commuting. We normally recommend that buyers in this class opt for a manual transmission, but in the Aveo's case, the automatic is the better bet: The manual tranny's gear ratios are too wide, leaving the car underpowered on highway grades and ultimately compromising fuel economy.

Interior

Though bare-bones in appearance and feel, the interior has a user-friendly control layout and a few thoughtful features for a car in this price range. The back of each front headrest has a hook for holding a shopping bag, and the five-door hatch has a flip-forward rear seat that allows for a maximum cargo capacity of 42 cubic feet. Even the sedan comes with a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and offers a decent 11.7-cubic-foot trunk capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Aveo.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

06 Aveo bought new in 06, current owner review
Ben R,10/14/2015
Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my aveo with 12 miles in 2006. I opted for the hatchback special value manual. No power locks, or windows, came with an amfm radio, only option I got was A/C. Today (oct. 2015) I have 180,000. Figured I'd go over EVERY repair I've had in the last 10 years. I've had the following repairs done (non scheduled maintenance): spark plug wires/plugs with valve cover gasket (225$ @ 80k). Wires opened up causing arching at high rpms which resulted in a flashing check engine light. Also had oil on the plugs due to the valve cover gasket being bad. Both common aveo problems, upgrade the wires/gasket. Have never had the issue repeat. Upper radiator hose leak/vacuum hose repair (80$ @ 100k). Standard collant leak. Vacuum hose leak caused a rough idle and reving idle from 1500rpm to 2500rpm. Never had this issue repeat. Splice pack repair (135$ @ 120k miles). Common issue in the fuse box. Causes only half of your lights to work. Never had this issue repeat. Removal of the day light running module (45$ 130k miles). Was a recall, opted to remove the module, could short out and cause a fire. Headlight electrical harness (60$, 160k miles). Plastic connector failed, causing a short and no right headlight. Back hatch replacement (120$ 160k). Rear hatch wouldn't open. Air intake hose replacement (210$ @ 160k). Intake hose decomposed opening up causing a check engine light and poor MPG and acceleration. Wiper arm springs failed (120$ @ 170k). Wipers no longer laid flat against the windshield. My Aveo has NEVER left me stranded or resulted in a repair over 500$. No engine or transmission failures. Word of advice. Keep up on the general maintenance. Timing belts/water pump/thermostat/serp belt should be replaced every 50k miles. Timing belt failures in Aveos are common at around 60k and destroys your engine if it fails. Use synthetic oil. Helps on the valve tick noise, and get it changed every 5k. Replace the air filter every 45k and flush all fluids (coolant/transmission) every 75k. Brakes (front) disc factories are horrible. Upgrade to ceramic pads and a quality rotor. Rear drums I'm still on the factory drums. No issues. Tires/wheels. Upgrade your wheel and tire package. I went with a wider tire and 15 inch wheel. Same overall height as factory. This makes freeway driving safer, and winter driving (with snow tires) extremely safe. Factory tires are banana peels. Upgrade to a common tire. My tires cost 62$ each. Shocks/struts/springs: I'm still on my original suspension. No failed parts or issues. Was advised at my last maintenance that the struts will need replaced at the next appt. My aveo has been a great car, especially for 10,400$ brand new (in 2006). Small minor issues are common. If you want your aveo to last drive it easy. I never accelerate past 4000 rpms, and never drive faster than 70mph. Also take turns easy and dont bury the gas when letting go of the clutch. It's not a sports car. I'm still on my original clutch at 180k miles. If you follow the maintenance, fix the minor issues, the car should last well past 200,000 miles. If you don't take care of it, expect your timing belt to snap and your engine to blow up. Maintence is key on Aveo ownership. Can't stress that enough. I average 325 to 350 per 10.4 gals of gas. This has been consistent for the ownership of the car. I drive a combination of 75% freeway, 25% city. At 180k I've had zero gasket issues. No leaking oil or other fluids or overheating issues. Hope this review was helpful.
All and all pretty good....
soccerguy,10/08/2014
My car is an auto not stick shift. I bought my Aveo used with 63,000 miles on it. I have had it 4 years and now have 97,000. I am pleased with this car. I have kept up with the normal stuff including timing belt, transmission & radiator service. I need to get front struts replaced which I know some have complained about but I think almost 100,000 miles is a decent lifespan. I am a little disappointed in the around town MPG but the highway is 35 MPG which is awesome. This is a no frills car but it does the job for me. Yes the inside is plastic everywhere and heck I have manual windows but it gets me where I need to go. Have the car properly serviced and you should do fine.
A bit Spongey
heitro,03/23/2012
I recently bought a used 2006 Aveo LT hatchback at 103025 miles. The carfax stated it had regular service done according to the timetable laid out in the manual. So mostly the car runs excellent. My chief complaint at first were the brakes. Ive driven a assortment of cars of various qualities in my years. And I suspected that since it had scheduled maintenance done it would be in good quality, but the brakes are very weak. It feels as though the car is too heavy for the brakes it came with. I tried replacing the brake pads and rotors with OEM quality replacements, and while it made the braking slightly better, it still feels far too heavy.
Not bad.
synfulangel,02/05/2012
I bought this car used with 92k miles on it. Ran great. We had an over heat issue and had to replace top end. After that we have not had a single issue with the motor or the anything else. These cars can not be handled rough don't stomp on the gas at stop light it can't handle that. If you want one to do that get the manual shift and upgrade the entire motor to do so. Love the Gas mileage The car gets 39 miles to the gallon better than any car i have had. It runs perfect now and has over 115k miles on the lower end of the motor.
See all 121 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Aveo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Aveo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Chevrolet Aveo

Used 2006 Chevrolet Aveo Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Aveo is offered in the following submodels: Aveo Hatchback, Aveo Sedan. Available styles include Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

