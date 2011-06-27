Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo Consumer Reviews
His and Hers
My husband and I both own the 2005 aveo. His has 11500 miles on it and mine has 11300 miles on it. I drive the hatchback LS and he drives the sedan LT. We have driven from Missouri to California and back with no problems. Both of our daylight running lamps have quit working reliably, both the dashlight indicator and the lights themselves. We haven't gotten them fixed, instead we just turn on the headlights. Just recently we have had a problem with the sedan overheating. We are still trying to fix that one. The hatchback has had no major issues.
2005 Aveo: OK if replace timing belt On-Time
12 years later, and I still love my little Aveo. Very handy and easy to drive in city traffic or on long trips. But you have to have a little money set aside for routine manufacturer specified interval maintenance. If you do, this the car is pretty much problem free, offers excellent value and quality for the initial cost, and is an ergonomic gem. I did my research and replaced the timing belt at 58,000 miles BEFORE anything bad could happen. It is not a cheap repair ($700) since the water pump and some other routine parts and fluids at this interval also must also be replaced. But the consequences of not performing the repair are a $2,3000 repair bill and expectation of a week or more of down time to have your engine rebuilt. My mechanic actually had someone else's Aveo in the shop for valve and timing belt replacement and an engine rebuild because that person failed to replace the belt as scheduled. (So if you are flat broke and putting your last bit of savings into purchasing this car: Beware. Cannot recommend to someone in that boat.) That caveat aside, the Aveo is an excellent for city driving and a great highway cruiser as long as it is not to windy. (It is tall for its size.) Inside it is roomy and comfortable. I am about 5'7" and my girlfriend is almost a foot taller with long long legs and she can ride in this car, even though she cannot fit into more than half of all cars on the road, including my S10 pickup. The upright stadium seating is very comfortable for drives up to 3-4 hours. And, the seats are not bad. The car turns quickly and is nimble in avoidance manoeuvres. Stopping distances are short with good tires. That said, the car has only four inches of road clearance and is not meant for off-road travel and can be beached on snow on a badly plowed road with snow mounds blocking driveways. The automatic transmission needs a few miles under it to warm up to allow it to kick into overdrive on below zero days, but it is a smooth, timely auto-shift and drive-train offers great mileage as long as you don't jerk it around with floored accelerations or the stop-and-go I-95 variety. The car is simple to maintain. Oil and filter changes and other small things are relatively easy. Recommend, but with alerts for used car buyers to make sure the engine wasn't victimized by lack of major maintenance. Note: My mileage totals on the vehicle are low because I own/drive three vehicles and baby this car compared to my truck.
- Value
Cheap, and it worked for a while.
I bought a used 2005 Aveo automatic in 2007 w/ about 25k miles on it to replace my Toyota Echo. It runs (and the mpg was nice), but has large blindspots in the front corners, so watch for pedestrians while turning & is lightweight so the wind blows it around on the highway. In 2009, w/ 45k mi, while replacing tires, found out there was a bent inner tie rod, which requires replacing this whole chassis ($700-900); it caused tires to wear out faster in the front and the car to wobble between 50-65 mph. 62k mi & the clock broke. After only 64k mi & regular maintenance, the engine died. Better replace the timing belt before 60k mi. Too bad it wouldn't have been worth it anyway. Disappointing.
Major Chevy Aveo failure
I bought my Chevy Aveo brand new in late '05, loved, babied and maintained that car very well. 3 days ago the timing belt failed at only 55K miles on the freeway, totally shut the car down including power steering and brakes at 65mph, I'm very lucky I was safe. And now I find out that the engine is basically destroyed because of the belt failure, with repair costs of approximately $2500. And to top it all off I find out Chevrolet knew about this particular problem long ago but did nothing to warn owners or recall, totally negligent. Incredibly corrupt company if you ask me, I and many other Aveo owners are very angry, and I feel a class action lawsuit is necessary Here's an update, after diagnosing the destroyed engine with a mechanic we discovered that the PLASTIC timing belt tension pulley had cracked, throwing the timing belt in the process, which led to the engine being totally destroyed. I wonder if Chevy realizes that plastic cracks much easier than steel or aluminum??
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sturdy Small Car
I was recently rear ended in my Aveo and sent forward about 4 feet from a dead stop. although My Aveo has to have the bumper replaced the larger car that hit me is written off.. hood was crumpled. You can see the imprint of his logo in my bumper. I suffered no real injuries just a little stiffness from a whiplash type injury.. I had loved the Aveo before for it's handling, fuel economy and pick up on the highway but now.. am totally impressed by how well it is constructed.
