Consumer Rating
(32)
1995 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Front sheet metal is restyled. Regular-length versions are dropped from the lineup, leaving only the extended-length model. Multileaf steel springs replace single-leaf plastic springs. One engine is available, the 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6. Air conditioning is standard, and remote keyless entry is a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Astro.

5(28%)
4(66%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
32 reviews
See all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good hauler but nickeled and dimed to death
jbaggins,07/22/2012
We bought the '95 in 2004 for $4000. It had A/C, AWD and seating for 8. We had just had our 4th child so needed something that could seat 6 so that threw out most of the cars from the equation. I loved this van but it started to cost money and working under the hood was a real pain due to the engine compartment being so small and the "dog house" in the interior having to be removed to work on anything. Mechanics automatically charge more to work on these types of vehicle since there is a lot of effort to gain access to the parts that need to be replaced. Luckily, I could do a lot of the work my self. For the 5 years we owned it, I put about $1000-1500 each year into it.
A great car, if you can handle the mpg
Endre,06/14/2008
I can't say enough about how good this van has been for me. It has an engine that is snappier than V-8s,when it's only a V-6. At 16-18 mpg it's not very economical, but very good for a van and excellent for the performance it delivers. It has hauled kids, motorcycles, lumber, brush, furniture, rocks and has always, always handled the load with competence, and cleaned up very well afterward. The rear bench seats can be removed in under 3 minutes bu 1 person, leaving enough floor space for an 4x8 sheet of plywood, and using the between-the- seat space I've gotten 11.5-foot things in there. If you can handle the mpg, get this van!
1995 Astro AWD LT
Nate,10/15/2009
Bought the Luxury Touring addition with all the extras and have been very glad we did. The astro appealed to us because it offered better cargo space, better payload, and had better ground clearance. Most minivans just cant do what an astro can. We have had great luck 185,000 miles and only an alternator and window motor. and brakes and tires of course. The all wheel drive works great in all conditions. The one thing you have to watch for with these is the dutch doors. We have also bought a 97 and they both sucked water under the carpet via the plastic thresh hold. But the only way you know is by reaching under the carpet because there's a rubber backing keeping the water from coming through.
We named it Tugger
J J B,03/23/2004
We haved loved our AWD Astro. It has pulled the camper over the Rockies, forded Jeep trails in the mountains, hauled the dogs, kids, and everything else you can think of. Very versatile. Tight foot room in front, but all vans do that. With AWD and ABS it is the best snow and ice vehicle we have ever had. It still gets 14-19 mpg and the 4.3 is underpowered, but very reliable. Still doesn't burn more than a quart between oil changes at 125K miles. Too bad they plan to discontinue. We keep driving this one because we can't get another set up the same way.
See all 32 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet Astro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chevrolet Astro

Used 1995 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, CS 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan, CL 3dr Minivan AWD, CS 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Minivan AWD, and CL 3dr Minivan.

