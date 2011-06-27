  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value--and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working passenger/cargo hauler, sporting a conventionally-boxy shape, has, if anything, mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours of a Caravan/Voyager or a Windstar--or even the rear-drive Ford Aerostar. What you do acquire is a highly practical carrier that can be equipped to suit just about any family, trimmed in any of three levels. Depending on configuration, Astros can seat up to eight passengers and haul as much as three tons.

Out on the road, rolling hour after hour, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more truck-like in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling for long journeys. Seats are a little short, but comfortable, in both the front and center positions.

Last year's fresh front-end styling gave this mid-size van a "corporate look" more closely resembling other Chevy trucks. A 190-horsepower 4.3-liter V6 is standard, driving a smooth-shifting four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission.

An all-new interior, including a revised instrument panel complete with dual airbags, debuts for 1996. Ergonomics are much improved, and front occupants benefit from added leg and foot room. New fabrics cover new seats. An integrated child safety seat has been added to the options list this year, and a child safety lock has been added to the sliding side door. Front and rear audio systems are new and heat ducts for middle seat passengers have been added. Astros can be painted with three new exterior colors.

You get only one body choice: the extended-length version. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route.

Solid and substantial, the Astros remains a tempting (if dated) choices, whether in passenger or cargo form. If you need a small van with big van capacity, the Astro should be on your shopping list.

1996 Highlights

A new interior with dual airbags, new radio systems, an improved V6 and three new paint colors are the changes for this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Astro.

5(6%)
4(44%)
3(17%)
2(22%)
1(11%)
3.1
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst Vehicle we have ever owned!
Elby62,02/17/2006
We paid $10,000 for this in 2002 and it had 50,000 miles on it. For the price and mileage you would expect a decent vehicle. However this van broke down constantly. It has cost us thousands extra in repairs, including a new transmission. Broke down out of state leaving us stranded hundreds of miles from home. Twice. Don't buy this van! A bad, bad, bad vehicle. Horrible experience to own. The torsion bar broke on it, twice. Same thing happened to my friend. The torsion bar broke while I was driving on a crowded interstate at 70mph, on a bridge, with no place to pull over. All my children were in the van. We are lucky that I did not panic and that we didn't wreck. Horrible!
Good for the long haul
Sherry B.,10/11/2003
Excellent for the duration...my 2nd Astro, and better than the 1st '87 model. Gas mileage is about 18/gal city, but is a great family vehicle. Has lasted well.
Very good vans
Allen Bell,09/29/2016
LS 3dr Minivan AWD
Rides smooth very dependable
Good for a larger family
Familyof6,02/29/2004
Although we had read pretty bad reviews about the Astro in Consumer Reports, we have had great luck with ours. We didn't have many options in choosing a minivan since we needed something that could tow our boat, and the Astro is the only one other than GMC Safari that can handle it. We have a number of repairs, two of them pricey, but the extended warranty we bought at Carmax covered everything. Overall, this has been a great van for our family of 4 kids with room to spare for friends to come along. We found ours to be worth the price. If anything, the low CR rating makes a used Astro very affordable.
See all 18 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
