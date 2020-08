Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

O'Brien Toyota of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois

Clean CARFAX. *Service Records Available*, 6-Disc In-Dash Premium CD Changer, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Radio: Premium Sound System, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited Black

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LNBL8CV9BX751572

Stock: LI751572

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020