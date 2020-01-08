Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me
- 119,530 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,000
- 109,514 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,239 Below Market
- 74,205 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,495$737 Below Market
- 73,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,927
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,985
- 65,575 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$2,354 Below Market
- 111,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,970$425 Below Market
- 80,251 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,500
- 86,181 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,987
- 92,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,988
- 69,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
- 44,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
- 108,521 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,897
- 169,178 miles
$8,495
- 48,568 miles
$12,998
- 80,467 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
- 138,414 miles
$6,900
- 129,179 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,800
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Report abuse
Tim,12/26/2016
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Purchaesd a 2011 in December of 2015 for 1/4 the retail price to replace a 2003 Crown Victoria. The dependability of the Ford made the purchase decision an easy one as I appreciated the simple roomy reliable qualities of the panther platform. The car is a georgeous silver metallic with a black leather interior and extremely classy. The car drives like a dream and feels like I am sitting on my couch at home, so much room. When you pull it up into the garage, it's that comfortable that you really don't want to get out, at least that's what the wife says. :) I have owned it for a year and have had to replace a light bulb, $10.00, a power lift gate latch $300.00, and a relay switch $160.00. So far I am very pleased with the car for its ride, comfort and space. The relay switch although inexpensive to replace caused havoc for a week giving the dealership fits trying to trouble shoot a mystery battery drain that appeared to come from a light control module but was actually from the air conditioner. The dealer's customer service far exceeded any I have ever had in the years of repairing vehicles. Kudos to Lincoln. I know that as vehicles become more and more technologically advanced as the years progress, my car, built on 1990's technology, will seem like a dud in comparison, and that's just fine with me. I will have a classic sedan.... dependable, comfortable, simple, with all of the creature comforts you really need. If any upgrades were to be made, an upgraded aftermarket Bluetooth, navigation setup would be all that's required. Anticipate keeping this one for the next 6-7 years and if it's still going strong, will push it to 10. When it's time to replace it, will there really be a car that can match the comfort and roominess because what's on the market now pails in comparrison....we shall see.
