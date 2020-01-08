Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Town Car Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    119,530 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    109,514 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $1,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    74,205 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,495

    $737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature L in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature L

    73,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,927

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,985

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    65,575 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $2,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    111,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,970

    $425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    80,251 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    86,181 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,987

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Silver
    used

    2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    92,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature L in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lincoln Town Car Signature L

    69,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
    used

    2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    44,689 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
    used

    2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    108,521 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,897

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature L
    used

    2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature L

    169,178 miles

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
    used

    2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    48,568 miles

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
    used

    2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    80,467 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
    used

    2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    138,414 miles

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
    used

    2009 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    129,179 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Town Car searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Overall Consumer Rating
4.36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (17%)
Classic cruiser
Tim,12/26/2016
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Purchaesd a 2011 in December of 2015 for 1/4 the retail price to replace a 2003 Crown Victoria. The dependability of the Ford made the purchase decision an easy one as I appreciated the simple roomy reliable qualities of the panther platform. The car is a georgeous silver metallic with a black leather interior and extremely classy. The car drives like a dream and feels like I am sitting on my couch at home, so much room. When you pull it up into the garage, it's that comfortable that you really don't want to get out, at least that's what the wife says. :) I have owned it for a year and have had to replace a light bulb, $10.00, a power lift gate latch $300.00, and a relay switch $160.00. So far I am very pleased with the car for its ride, comfort and space. The relay switch although inexpensive to replace caused havoc for a week giving the dealership fits trying to trouble shoot a mystery battery drain that appeared to come from a light control module but was actually from the air conditioner. The dealer's customer service far exceeded any I have ever had in the years of repairing vehicles. Kudos to Lincoln. I know that as vehicles become more and more technologically advanced as the years progress, my car, built on 1990's technology, will seem like a dud in comparison, and that's just fine with me. I will have a classic sedan.... dependable, comfortable, simple, with all of the creature comforts you really need. If any upgrades were to be made, an upgraded aftermarket Bluetooth, navigation setup would be all that's required. Anticipate keeping this one for the next 6-7 years and if it's still going strong, will push it to 10. When it's time to replace it, will there really be a car that can match the comfort and roominess because what's on the market now pails in comparrison....we shall see.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Town Car
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Town Car info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings