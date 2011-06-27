  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Last midsize you can buy, eight-passenger seating, versatile, rear-driver tows like a full-size.
  • Design is two decades old, cramped front footwells, boxy sheetmetal, can't hide its truck roots.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working passenger/cargo hauler, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has (if anything) mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours or the ergonomics of a Chrysler mini or a Ford Windstar. What you do acquire is a highly practical carrier that can be equipped to suit just about any family, trimmed in any of three levels. Depending on configuration, Astros can seat up to eight passengers and haul as much as three tons.

Out on the road, rolling hour after hour, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more truck-like in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling for long journeys. Seats are a little short, but comfortable, in both the front and center positions. Unfortunately, overly small front footwells drop the comfort level a notch, especially after long stints behind the wheel. A 190-horsepower 4.3-liter V6 is standard, putting power through a smooth-shifting four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission to drive the rear wheels.Dual depowered airbags and antilock brakes are standard. You get only one body choice: the extended-length version. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel-drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route.

This year, Chevy adds a state-of-the-art all-wheel-drive transfer case to replace the old AWD system. It operates in two-wheel-drive until the system senses rear-wheel slippage. It then immediately transfers torque between the front and rear axles to help regain traction and optimize control. Also new are interior roof consoles, redesigned outside mirrors, and new optional aluminum wheels.

Three new paint colors are available for 1999, while the LT model gets a redesigned stripe, itself available in three new colors. And dealers can now install optional running boards in six colors. Solid and substantial, Astros remain tempting (if dated) choices, whether for hauling passenger or cargo. If you need a small van with big van capacity and versatility, the Astro should be on your shopping list.

1999 Highlights

A new, all-wheel-drive active transfer case replaces the previous AWD system, and includes a new control module and service light. There are two new interior roof consoles: one with storage is optional on base model, another with trip computer is standard on LS and LT trim. A new LT stripe design comes in three new colors. Dealer-installed running boards are available, as are new optional aluminum wheels. Three exterior paint colors are added for '99, while depowered airbags finally arrive this year. Finally, the outside mirrors are redesigned, available heated and with or without electrochromic glare reduction.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Astro.

5(39%)
4(26%)
3(31%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.0
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Astro LS AWD
danjpao,11/27/2002
Many problems after the first 2 years (35000 miles). Transfer case was rebuilt twice, 35000 miles apart because of locking up on cornering. Can't keep brakes in it - rotors keep warping - brake system is to small for the weight of vehicle. Power steering pump, 1 door lock actuator, 2 sets of idler arms, oil cooler lines, ignition coil, ignition switch housing and pinion oil seal all replaced. Right now at 76,000 miles my Astro is in the shop with the engine out because of a coolant leak. I am amazed at Chevy's lack of concern for this lemon!!!
good van for anything
dskidds,01/19/2011
love this van, its a Custom Craft. problems are no locks, keyless entry doesn't work, driver side window motor is a no go, don't have access to the trunk, fuel sender does not work, ne fuel pump put in at 130k, ball joints are going, when it shifts between 1st and 2nd it "jumps, hard shifting" check the fluid and its alright does well in the snow perfect donuts (just once, no more) had this van on many numerous trips its a good van, but it gets 13mpg city and 16 highway, 4.3 Lt. V6 Vortex
1999 Astro Van
John Hilger,12/26/2009
Bought van new and it performed well until it reached 60,000 miles. Then the electric door locks began to fail. The power window motor failed on drivers side. Water pump and and thermostat @ 80,000. 100,000 differential bearings went bad. 119,000 cooling leak around intake manifold gasket. Always maintained van and never abused.
Many problems
Victor,04/30/2002
I bought this van because of its size. This van has had many problems. Window switches replaced, door locks replaced, door opener replaced, calipers replaced, all these problems under 36,000 miles. Latest problem the differential had to be replaced at 38,000. Unheard of by many mechanics. GM would not pick up total cost to replace it. Only half. The executive office said since I didn't use the dealer to service it all the time, they would not help me. Why should I pay the deal 2 times the amount for a simple oil change.
See all 23 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Minivan, LS 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan AWD, and LS 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chevrolet Astros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chevrolet Astro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro.

Can't find a used 1999 Chevrolet Astros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,626.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,492.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,161.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,103.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chevrolet Astro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

