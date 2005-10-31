5 star reviews: 78 %

4.125 out of 5 stars, Does Well for what it was designed for

Al , 06/03/2008

Okay, so I have only had this van for a few months, but I have had experience with other Astros, as well as other brands for comparision. For what the Astro was designed for it does it well. It's not overly stylish, but it is very funtional. Has adequate power delivery, although not refined. Handles like a van, not a BMW. Rides like a truck, not a Buick, but it will haul people and trailers. It will also get decent fuel mileage. Makes a great work truck and can take the abush and punish usually associated with work trucks.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Only one with a full frame

oldmrjim , 10/31/2005

Long term experience very good. Holds up very well. Built like a tank. Has steel reinforcement behind plastic bumpers. Only item replaced: Alternator.

5 out of 5 stars, Chevy Astro Van is awesome!

Compass360 , 01/01/2018

Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A)

Bought my 2005 Astro cargo van years ago, it now has almost 200,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. This van handles the road excellently, anti-lock brakes are very quick to respond and it will stop on a dime! It's braking power has rescued me several times now. It has handled great in all weather conditions, rain/snow/sleet. Love the roomy cargo space, it never lets me down when I need to haul a load. Bucket seats are very comfortable, but I wish the instruments were in easier reach. Overall my Astro has been a a very reliable and strong little powerhouse.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Second Astro Owned

jjreeves9752@charter , 04/19/2007

This is my second Astro. The first I drove 230,000 miles with little maintenance. This is longer but handles nicely I put Mogg idler arms on the 1991 that greatly improved the steering and handling. I plan to do it on the 2005 in a year or so. I now have 40000 miles on the 2005. I drive these vans from SC to Yellowstone Natl. Park and on to Phoenix and back. I pull a midsized bass boat for short 20 or 50 trips. We especially like the fold down bench seats for the second and third row seats. We throw coats and etc. over the first folded down bench. I have driven Toyota vans but this Astro will outdrive it hands down with a lot of hauling space.

