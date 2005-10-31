Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro
Pros & Cons
- Big-van capacity in a small-van package, available all-wheel drive, high-towing ability.
- Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Other than its ability to mimic an SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.
2005 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Astro.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- seats
- fuel efficiency
- towing
- brakes
- road noise
- climate control
- ride quality
- appearance
- driving experience
- warranty
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- transmission
- doors
- off-roading
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
Okay, so I have only had this van for a few months, but I have had experience with other Astros, as well as other brands for comparision. For what the Astro was designed for it does it well. It's not overly stylish, but it is very funtional. Has adequate power delivery, although not refined. Handles like a van, not a BMW. Rides like a truck, not a Buick, but it will haul people and trailers. It will also get decent fuel mileage. Makes a great work truck and can take the abush and punish usually associated with work trucks.
Long term experience very good. Holds up very well. Built like a tank. Has steel reinforcement behind plastic bumpers. Only item replaced: Alternator.
Bought my 2005 Astro cargo van years ago, it now has almost 200,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. This van handles the road excellently, anti-lock brakes are very quick to respond and it will stop on a dime! It's braking power has rescued me several times now. It has handled great in all weather conditions, rain/snow/sleet. Love the roomy cargo space, it never lets me down when I need to haul a load. Bucket seats are very comfortable, but I wish the instruments were in easier reach. Overall my Astro has been a a very reliable and strong little powerhouse.
This is my second Astro. The first I drove 230,000 miles with little maintenance. This is longer but handles nicely I put Mogg idler arms on the 1991 that greatly improved the steering and handling. I plan to do it on the 2005 in a year or so. I now have 40000 miles on the 2005. I drive these vans from SC to Yellowstone Natl. Park and on to Phoenix and back. I pull a midsized bass boat for short 20 or 50 trips. We especially like the fold down bench seats for the second and third row seats. We throw coats and etc. over the first folded down bench. I have driven Toyota vans but this Astro will outdrive it hands down with a lot of hauling space.
Sponsored cars related to the Astro
Features & Specs
|Rwd 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|AWD 3dr Minivan
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Astro a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Astro reliable?
Is the 2005 Chevrolet Astro a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Chevrolet Astro?
The least-expensive 2005 Chevrolet Astro is the 2005 Chevrolet Astro Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,430.
Other versions include:
- Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,430
- AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,430
What are the different models of Chevrolet Astro?
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Astro
Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Overview
The Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 Chevrolet Astro?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Astro 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Astro.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Astro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2005 Chevrolet Astro?
Which 2005 Chevrolet Astros are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Astro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Chevrolet Astro.
Can't find a new 2005 Chevrolet Astros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Astro for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,382.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,320.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Astro?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons