1994 Chevrolet Astro Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$815 - $1,417
Used Astro for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Driver airbag is made standard. Side-door guard beams are stronger, and air conditioners use CFC-free refrigerant. A high-mount center brake light is added. Analog gauges get new graphics, and carpet is treated with Scotchgard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Astro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
busdriver10,06/09/2013
CL 3dr Minivan
We have owned this van since it was new on '94 and it just passed it's 19th birthday, has 288,000 miles, original engine and drive train. We have pulled camper trailers in 40+ states plus a couple of states without a camper. Only a few drips of oil and still getting just shy of sticker mileage. Too bad they quit making them. Only in the past year did it pop any rust holes but living in the upper Midwest that is fantastic too. Sold the Astro in fall of 2013, didn't need the larger size any longer but do miss it's versatility.
wkw94astro,06/17/2002
I've had mine for about 70,000 miles now and only had a couple of significant problems: idler arms, and fuel injection needed repair. Neither left us stranded. It's got lots of room and from what I've seen, they'll run forever. Get a tranny cooler if you tow, or live in a hot climate.
Katefrom Canada,05/27/2010
We purchased our van from family, its been in our family since 1995. Our van has over 330,000 Km on it and we love it. So many of our friends want us to buy new cars like them, these are the same friends who call us when their new cars need towed home when they break down. We love our old van, even with the rust.
mom of 7,04/30/2007
My mechanic recommended an Astro to me and he did not steer me wrong. My van has been great, dependable easy to work on and easy to find parts. Good quality interior that stood up to being a true soccer team vehicle. 220,000 miles on the original engine and tranny and both still sound great. Plus with the seats out you can put a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the back.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Astro
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019