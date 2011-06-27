  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
1994 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$815 - $1,417
Used Astro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag is made standard. Side-door guard beams are stronger, and air conditioners use CFC-free refrigerant. A high-mount center brake light is added. Analog gauges get new graphics, and carpet is treated with Scotchgard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Astro.

5(55%)
4(36%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding mechanical quality
busdriver10,06/09/2013
CL 3dr Minivan
We have owned this van since it was new on '94 and it just passed it's 19th birthday, has 288,000 miles, original engine and drive train. We have pulled camper trailers in 40+ states plus a couple of states without a camper. Only a few drips of oil and still getting just shy of sticker mileage. Too bad they quit making them. Only in the past year did it pop any rust holes but living in the upper Midwest that is fantastic too. Sold the Astro in fall of 2013, didn't need the larger size any longer but do miss it's versatility.
'94 Astro is Tough
wkw94astro,06/17/2002
I've had mine for about 70,000 miles now and only had a couple of significant problems: idler arms, and fuel injection needed repair. Neither left us stranded. It's got lots of room and from what I've seen, they'll run forever. Get a tranny cooler if you tow, or live in a hot climate.
Love our 1994 Chevy Astro
Katefrom Canada,05/27/2010
We purchased our van from family, its been in our family since 1995. Our van has over 330,000 Km on it and we love it. So many of our friends want us to buy new cars like them, these are the same friends who call us when their new cars need towed home when they break down. We love our old van, even with the rust.
Buy an Astro
mom of 7,04/30/2007
My mechanic recommended an Astro to me and he did not steer me wrong. My van has been great, dependable easy to work on and easy to find parts. Good quality interior that stood up to being a true soccer team vehicle. 220,000 miles on the original engine and tranny and both still sound great. Plus with the seats out you can put a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the back.
See all 11 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet Astro

Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include LT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, CL 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan, CL 3dr Ext Minivan, and CL 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Astros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Astro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Astros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,252.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,839.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,828.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,319.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Astro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

