Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro CS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$850
|$1,233
|$1,419
|Clean
|$775
|$1,124
|$1,298
|Average
|$624
|$905
|$1,057
|Rough
|$473
|$686
|$816
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$801
|$1,314
|$1,567
|Clean
|$730
|$1,197
|$1,434
|Average
|$588
|$964
|$1,167
|Rough
|$445
|$730
|$901
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro CS 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$880
|$1,287
|$1,485
|Clean
|$802
|$1,173
|$1,359
|Average
|$646
|$944
|$1,106
|Rough
|$489
|$716
|$854
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$673
|$1,172
|$1,419
|Clean
|$613
|$1,068
|$1,298
|Average
|$493
|$860
|$1,057
|Rough
|$374
|$652
|$816
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro CL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,227
|$1,419
|Clean
|$757
|$1,118
|$1,298
|Average
|$610
|$900
|$1,057
|Rough
|$462
|$682
|$816
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,449
|$1,723
|Clean
|$815
|$1,321
|$1,577
|Average
|$656
|$1,063
|$1,284
|Rough
|$497
|$806
|$991
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro CL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,357
|$1,562
|Clean
|$849
|$1,237
|$1,429
|Average
|$684
|$996
|$1,164
|Rough
|$518
|$754
|$898
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$753
|$1,257
|$1,507
|Clean
|$686
|$1,146
|$1,379
|Average
|$552
|$922
|$1,122
|Rough
|$418
|$699
|$866