Consumer Rating
(30)
1997 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big inside but small outside, torquey V-6 engine, dual airbags, standard ABS, all-wheel drive
  • Fuel economy, aging design, intrusive engine cover
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value -- and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working passenger/cargo hauler, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has, if anything, mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours of a Caravan/Voyager or a Windstar. What you do acquire is a highly practical carrier that can be equipped to suit just about any family, trimmed in any of three levels. Depending on configuration, Astros can seat up to eight passengers and haul as much as three tons.

Out on the road, rolling hour after hour, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more trucklike in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling for long journeys. Seats are a little short, but comfortable, in both the front and center positions. Unfortunately, overly small front foot wells drop the comfort level a notch. A 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 is standard, driving a smooth shifting four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission.

Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard. This year, Chevy adds a standard theft deterrent system, just in case there might be some thieves around dying to get their hands on an Astro. Base models come equipped with the same composite headlights and uplevel grille of LS and LT versions for 1998. Three new paint colors are available and clearcoats are etch-resistant for better longevity.

You get only one body choice: the extended-length version. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route. Solid and substantial, the Astro remains a tempting (if dated) choice. If you need a small van with big van capacity, the Astro should be on your shopping list.

1997 Highlights

Daytime running lights debut, and LT models can be equipped with leather upholstery. Also optional this year is a HomeLink three-channel transmitter. Delayed entry-exit lighting is now standard on all Astro passenger vans. Transmission refinements mean smoother shifts, and electronic variable orifice steering eases steering effort at low speeds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chevrolet Astro.

5(27%)
4(40%)
3(13%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.7
30 reviews
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What's not to like
rjerryc,06/01/2009
Of course, there are those who think every vehicle should be custom built to do everything they personally want. They want 50 mpg and capacity to haul the biggest load imaginable. Very good van - built on a truck chassis and the engine has plenty of power to tow a good sized trailer (5,500 lbs). Lots of driver and passenger comforts-armrests, etc. Easy to drive even when towing a big load. It's not a Ford F-350 so don't expect that! Great van, bigger than a mini-van and a lot better.
Stay Away from Astro and GMC Products
Astro Owner,08/02/2003
The Astro Van has known manufacturing defects that GMC/Chev. have not addressed which include, the side window not locking in an open position, transmission slippage, idler arm defects which result in early wear of tires. This is a poorly built, low volume vehicle that either needs to be pulled from assembly or fixed.
TRANSMISSION
CAROL MONTOYA,05/01/2002
TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS,MEVERY YEAR, THE ELECTRICAL, GAS PEDAL STICKS, THE TIRES ARE FACTORY ONLY.
A Real Lemon But Love It Anyway!
Pam Waugh,01/16/2004
EVERYTHING has been replaced early and often. Maintained by the book at dealership. My 3rd Astro and will likely get another. This must be a lemon but I love it anyway. It's cost a fortune to repair but had extended warranty for alot of the repairs. But can't seem to get out of the dealership for less than $600 a pop. But it's the perfect sized van for my needs! Just wish it was more reliable. Do wish they had a 4th door though.
See all 30 reviews of the 1997 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1997 Chevrolet Astro

Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include LS 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan AWD, LS 3dr Minivan AWD, and LT 3dr Minivan AWD.

