Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

All-wheel drive is newly optional, and an extended body style is introduced. Standard engine is now a 150-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6. The optional sport suspension will not be available on AWD vans. Four-wheel ABS is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Astro.

good van
brad ,12/08/2009
I have this van for over 8 years, I bought it with 160,000 miles on it tranny went out at 245,000 same with fuel pump alternator went out at 250,000 I drove this van till 600,000 on thrid tranny had a few minor problems, I sold it to buy one with less mileage, my friend bought this van and has been driving it for two years
Love my Astro
Bev Burger,08/31/2002
I bought my Astro new off the lot with 40 miles on it. I now have over 221,000 miles on it. I have traveled all over the U.S. in my van, I pull a 1968, 16ft camper with it, it takes me up to the ski resorts in the winter and drives me on the beach at the ocean. I love my van. Even if I get something else to drive I plan to keep my little van.
A very reliable vehicle
fanntym,05/21/2002
I have 127,000 miles on my 1990 Astro van and have had no major trouble with it other than a few of the door locks going bad. It's very reliable and it's wonderful how well it gets around in the winter time! I'm never afraid to go out on the snowy roads here in NW Pa. My in-laws have 300 thousand miles on theirs and still don't hesitate to drive it cross country!
1990 Custom Astro
KRM,06/12/2002
I have owned my Astro for 12+ years and loved every minute of it. It has taken trips from Canada to Florida and all points in between. I used it as a cargo van, loading it over its maximum capacity to mounting the seats and carrying passengers. I have also gone on numerous camping trips with my Astro. This is truly the best Mini Van every built! Thank-you General Motors for building a Great Mini Van, I have since purchased a 2001 GMC Safari and now reliving my experiences with my new found love. Keep up the good work and Long Live the Astro / Safari's
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1990 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include CL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Ext Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Ext Minivan, CL 3dr Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Ext Minivan.

