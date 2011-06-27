1990 Chevrolet Astro Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
All-wheel drive is newly optional, and an extended body style is introduced. Standard engine is now a 150-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6. The optional sport suspension will not be available on AWD vans. Four-wheel ABS is standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Astro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
brad ,12/08/2009
I have this van for over 8 years, I bought it with 160,000 miles on it tranny went out at 245,000 same with fuel pump alternator went out at 250,000 I drove this van till 600,000 on thrid tranny had a few minor problems, I sold it to buy one with less mileage, my friend bought this van and has been driving it for two years
Bev Burger,08/31/2002
I bought my Astro new off the lot with 40 miles on it. I now have over 221,000 miles on it. I have traveled all over the U.S. in my van, I pull a 1968, 16ft camper with it, it takes me up to the ski resorts in the winter and drives me on the beach at the ocean. I love my van. Even if I get something else to drive I plan to keep my little van.
fanntym,05/21/2002
I have 127,000 miles on my 1990 Astro van and have had no major trouble with it other than a few of the door locks going bad. It's very reliable and it's wonderful how well it gets around in the winter time! I'm never afraid to go out on the snowy roads here in NW Pa. My in-laws have 300 thousand miles on theirs and still don't hesitate to drive it cross country!
KRM,06/12/2002
I have owned my Astro for 12+ years and loved every minute of it. It has taken trips from Canada to Florida and all points in between. I used it as a cargo van, loading it over its maximum capacity to mounting the seats and carrying passengers. I have also gone on numerous camping trips with my Astro. This is truly the best Mini Van every built! Thank-you General Motors for building a Great Mini Van, I have since purchased a 2001 GMC Safari and now reliving my experiences with my new found love. Keep up the good work and Long Live the Astro / Safari's
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
