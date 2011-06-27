  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
2000 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, mediocre crash-test scores, intrusive front wheel wells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic a small pickup truck in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value - and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working passenger van, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has - if anything - mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours or the ergonomics of a Chrysler mini or a Ford Windstar. What you do acquire is a highly practical carrier that can be equipped to suit just about any family, trimmed in any of three levels. Depending on configuration, Astros can seat up to eight passengers and haul as much as three tons. Out on the road, rolling hour after hour, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more truck-like in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling for long journeys. Seats are a little short, but comfortable, in both the front and center positions. Unfortunately, overly small front footwells drop the comfort level a notch, especially after long stints behind the wheel. A 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 is standard, putting power through a smooth-shifting, four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission to drive the rear wheels.

Dual depowered airbags and antilock brakes are standard. You get only one body choice: the extended-length version. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel-drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route.

For 2000, Chevy has made improvements to the engine, antilock braking system, and exhaust system in an effort to make the Astro quieter and more reliable. A plastic fuel tank is new, and Astro is now equipped with retained accessory power and battery rundown protection. A tow/haul mode on the transmission holds revs longer when Astro is laden with cargo or a trailer, and remote keyless entry is standard on LS and LT models. Headlights that automatically activate in low-light situations have been added, along with a flash-to-pass feature for those interested in inciting road rage. Additional warning chimes remind the driver if the keys have been left in the ignition, among other things, and lockout protection comes with power door locks this year.

Solid and substantial, Astros remain tempting - if dated - choices, whether for hauling passengers or cargo. This is one small van that can boast big-van capacity and versatility.

2000 Highlights

Retained accessory power and additional warning chimes are added for 2000. Also new are automatic headlights with a flash-to-pass feature, remote keyless entry, battery rundown protection, lockout protection and a tow/haul trailering mode for the transmission. The ABS, engine and exhaust have been improved, and a plastic 27-gallon fuel tank is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Astro.

5(43%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can do it all!
Tim,10/27/2010
This is my second Astro and it is so capable of doing everything. It has a truck frame which allows towing large campers, gets 19 mpg on highway when which is awesome for a AWD van/truck this size. Walks through snow and ice with ease. Strong winds push it around a little on interstate. Finally had to replace something at 119,000 miles, a starter which was very easy to replace myself. Plugs aren't too bad if you pull the front wheel off. Overall we love this (boxy) design, because you sit up so high you can see what's going on in front of you. This van is better than any other minivan we have owned, Mazda, Plymouth, better than our Toyota 4x4 pickup. Great Van, bring it back.
2000 AWD AstroVan
catlover,11/09/2003
Have found vehicle to be extremely reliable, have put 90000 miles on it in 3 years, gone through the worst blizzard in the east coast in 50 years in 2 ft of new snow without even a hesitation. Very roomy, great cargo space, seats comfortable. not good on foot room, can't stretch out driver's legs. driver's information center was very useful.
Truck like workhorse
drumjess2002,02/09/2006
Just bought my van, it is a cargo van used for hauling just about anything. GM just quit making these in 2005, for another SUV-like vehicle[ like there aren't enought of them]..a mistake in my view. My 1st Astro was an '86, ran forever, and I needed a van that could take more cargo capacity than a front drive mini. I plan on driving the wheels off, and it should hold up I think
Love my Astro
Wayneco,01/05/2004
At 35000 miles/year, I am hard on a vehicle. Most of the miles were city driving(65-70%). I tend to wear brakes out faster than most people. Body integrity is excellent. Not a squeak or rattle for the first 80,000 miles. Still is quiet at 145K. No motor or tranny problems. Still goes 3000 miles without burning a quart of oil!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include LS 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan AWD, LS 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan AWD, and LT 3dr Minivan.

