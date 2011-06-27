Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro for Sale

  • $2,300

    2002 Chevrolet Astro LS

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana

    Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19X62B138281
    Stock: 20-606
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,200

    2003 Chevrolet Astro Base

    164,474 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan

    ***MECHANIC SPECIAL*** Green 2003 Chevrolet Astro Passenger AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI AWD. ***MECHANIC SPECIAL*** Didn't pass our inspection but could be useful to you. If you are handy and looking for a project or parts truck this one is for you! Vehicle must be towed away. Priced BELOW WHOLESALE! Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNEL19X43B116028
    Stock: FL3372A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $6,997

    2004 Chevrolet Astro Base

    136,301 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas

    Recent Arrival! 2004 Chevrolet Astro LT ABS brakes, Convenience Package, Illuminated entry. Clean CARFAX. Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19X64B126585
    Stock: 4B126585
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $9,990

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    233,196 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Premiere Chevrolet - Bessemer / Alabama

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.All prices and offers are before tax, tag, title, license and administrative fee. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Some offers may not be available with special finance and some other offers. Dealer not responsible for errors and omissions; all offers subject to change without notice, please confirm listings and availability with the dealer.Premiere Chevrolet will not be responsible for typos in price, equipment, or description. All prices and offers are before tax, tag, title, license and administrative fee. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. All prices and offers include all rebates and incentives which the dealer retains unless otherwise specifically provided. Must qualify for all incentives to get the final Premiere Price. Some offers may not be available with special finance, lease, and some other offers. Dealer added accessories may not be included in pricing. Dealer not responsible for errors and omissions; all offers subject to change without notice, please confirm listings and availability with the dealer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS with 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19W3YB116206
    Stock: P5507A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-15-2020

  • New Listing
    $6,850

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,490 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bill Gatton Mazda - Johnson City / Tennessee

    Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes. 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS Passenger PassengerThank you for looking at our inventory and please call 423-218-2525 with any questions or for more information. Sincerely, the Bill Gatton of Johnson City Staff. 3732 Bristol Hwy Johnson City, TN.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS with 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19W0YB127812
    Stock: X27812UM
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $6,450

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Base

    105,043 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hilltop A-1 Auto Sales - Floral Park / New York

    2005 CHEVY ASTRO PASSENGER VAN call 718 962 2628 : This is a hard to find Astro cargo van equipped with ps pb cold ac tilt/cruise runs and drives very well...Come on in and take a look. We have many vans in stock.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19X75B114950
    Stock: 15845
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,279

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Base

    80,365 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio

    This rear wheel drive 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Ext 111 WB RWD features an impressive 4.3l Engine with a Summit White Exterior with a Neutral Fabric Interior. With only 80,365 miles this 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger is your best buy in Columbus, OH. STOCK# 5B112937 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Ext 111 WB RWD ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Ext 111 WB RWD! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 21.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Astro Passenger comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4.3l engine, an 4-speed auto w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Third Passenger Door, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Privacy Glass, Steel Wheels, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 128 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19X55B112937
    Stock: 5B112937
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $3,950

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Base

    200,733 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNEL19X35B126794
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,998

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Base

    87,874 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Duplessis Buick GMC - Gonzales / Louisiana

    This 2005 Chevrolet Astro Passenger Van is in excellent condition, has only two previous owners and features a *4.3L V6 engine*, automatic transmission, power windows locks and mirrors, high-back front bucket seats, AM-FM radio, *CD player*, 8-speaker sound system, front and rear air conditioning, deep tinted glass, cruise control, *8-passenger seating* and more! Stop in for a test drive today or call for more information!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19X65B114132
    Stock: 3-A5049A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,501

    1998 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,015 miles
    Delivery available*

    Heiser Cadillac of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin

    *IMPORTANT READ* Drastically reduced and auction priced to the public. Spend your money at a trusted dealer and don't worry about all the scams out there on lower priced cars. Easy, fast and safe. Why is Heiser selling these cars? Because during these hard times the auctions that sells these cars to smaller independently owned used car lots are having a reduced number of buyers. Let me explain what this means too you and answer some questions. Can anyone buy these cars? Yes. Why are the cars priced so low? We have hand-picked cars in this sale that have some minor blemishes and or mechanical items that might need to be repaired. Are these cars safe to drive? Yes, our mechanics have inspected, and test drove each one of these cars and we have determined that they are safe for the road. Heiser has also clearly marked problems that might need attention on the Wisconsin state safety disclosure to help your decision. Are these cars sold AS IS? Yes, as clearly marked on the States Safety disclosure. What if I like the car but I want one or more of the items marked wrong fixed? Great we can help with this also because we are a fully insured and have certified mechanics trained for this. We will give you a price and you can decide. What if the car breaks soon after I buy it? Because these cars usually would be auctioned off, you will need to be sure you have read and understand the Wisconsin Safety discourser marked sold 'as is' without any implied. Warranty. Can I bring the car back to Heiser's for service after I buy the car? Absolutely just call any one of our five location's and we will be happy to set up an appointment. If you have any further questions, please call the number below and we will be happy to assist you. Recent Arrival! *TODAY'S YOUR DAY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet Astro LS with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GNDM19W7WB212174
    Stock: W11784A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

