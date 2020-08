Close

Premiere Chevrolet - Bessemer / Alabama

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS with 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDM19W3YB116206

Stock: P5507A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-15-2020