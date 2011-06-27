  1. Home
1998 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Only mid-sized van left on the market. Available All-wheel drive system.
  • Tight footwells. Design is 19 years old.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value -- and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working passenger/cargo hauler, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has, if anything, mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours of a Caravan/Voyager or a Windstar. What you do acquire is a highly practical carrier that can be equipped to suit just about any family, trimmed in any of three levels. Depending on configuration, Astros can seat up to eight passengers and haul as much as three tons.

Out on the road, rolling hour after hour, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more trucklike in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling for long journeys. Seats are a little short, but comfortable, in both the front and center positions. Unfortunately, overly small front foot wells drop the comfort level a notch. A 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 is standard, driving a smooth shifting four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission.

Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard. This year, Chevy adds a standard theft-deterrent system, just in case there might be some thieves around dying to get their hands on an Astro. Base models come equipped with the same composite headlights and uplevel grille of LS and LT versions for 1998. Three new paint colors are available and clearcoats are etch-resistant for better longevity.

You get only one body choice: the extended-length version. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route. Solid and substantial, the Astro remains a tempting (if dated) choice. If you need a small van with big van capacity, the Astro should be on your shopping list.

1998 Highlights

New colors, improved clearcoating, a standard theft-deterrent system and the addition of composite headlights and an uplevel grille to base models are all that's different on this year's Astro. Full-power airbags continue for 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet Astro.

5(31%)
4(38%)
3(17%)
2(10%)
1(4%)
3.8
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1997 Astro Conversion
macboy9999,04/08/2002
I would not recomend this van to anyone. We have 60,000 miles as of 3/02. So far the air went out twice, the motor was replaced 6 months after purchase, the front tierods and bushings need to be replaced the gas guage does not work the brakes were replaced last year. The serpentine belt has been replaced a year ago and it still makes a loud noise. They say we need another new one. This van has been garaged since we bought it. My wife drives it 40 miles a day to the train station, so most of othe miles are highway. I purchased it new in 1997 for $28,900 It was the top of the line TV VCR ect. If you are looking to purchase an Astro I would say Don't!!!.
I like it
yakimagal,06/21/2008
I am getting ready to purchase another car as I have had this one for 10 years. I find I am comparing everything I look at to my Astro. The interior and exterior still look almost new. I have replaced the tires 4 times in 10 years, whatever that means. I love how it handles on wet pavement and snow. With the AWD, I can travel the mountain pass without putting on chains. Compared to my last car, 89 Astro, the handling is so much better. There has been some repair work, but standard stuff as a car ages. Check engine light 3 times in 10 years. The lighting on stereo has burned out but stereo still works well.
Family Hauler
Chevy Fan,12/22/2008
Bought from a frequent traveler with 98K on it. We now have 271K on it. Nothing unexpected - usual replacements of water pump fuel pump, trans rebuild, and so forth. Still no oil consumption. We use on trips for family of 4, plus it served as the "Mom wagon" for several years, racking up 300 miles a week. We are ready to let it go after a long service life. Everything still works. Needs a radiator, uses too much gas at today's prices. We got our money's worth.
Pros and Cons of my Astrovan
Chev AWD Astro LT,12/04/2007
I like to drive my Astrovan but it's ride is too rough. It gets 14 miles per gallon which makes it too expensive to drive at today's inflated gas prices. Also it is almost impossible for me alone to remove the 5 rear passenger seats
See all 29 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet Astro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 Chevrolet Astro

