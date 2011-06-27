The best vehicle in its class. The problem is that it's the only one in its class. Because of no competition, GM has treated the Astro like an ugly step child. The last revision was nearly ten years ago. I upgraded to a 2000 model from the '91 I had. The only noticeable difference beside appearance was the reliability of a newer vehicle. After just a few years my new van rattled just like my old one. I've had many service calls that were fortunately under warranty. Delco batteries only last two years in Florida.I love my van but I'm sorry that when I'm ready for a new one, GM will have done little to give me a reason to buy.

Read more