Consumer Rating
(24)
2004 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package
  • available all-wheel drive
  • high-towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic an SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

2004 Highlights

Mechanically unchanged, the Astro now offers a chrome grille.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Astro.

5(63%)
4(29%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Van
jayvict,08/06/2007
Our family expanded so we bought this van with 34k miles for a great price. We travel home 3 to 4 times a year (1000mi round trip) and it runs like a charm. No problems. I feel safe when my wife is alone with the kids on trips. Love the rear air and towing capacity
Minivan it is not...
Todd H,01/08/2004
I would have to disagree with Edmunds on the "dated" Astro/Safari vans. Are they the newest design? No. Do they still sell units? Yes. This van is not a mini van. Find me a competing Japanese unit that can tow 5400 lbs! This is a towing vehicle that can also seat 6 in style, and 8 with comfort. And you can park it in a mall parking space with a minimum difficulty. It doesn't handle like a minivan because it isn't. Its a 1/2 ton pickup with a big cabin for people. It really is in a category by itself. When mine reaches 200K miles, I'll go buy another one.
GM take a hint.
Astro Fan,05/09/2004
The best vehicle in its class. The problem is that it's the only one in its class. Because of no competition, GM has treated the Astro like an ugly step child. The last revision was nearly ten years ago. I upgraded to a 2000 model from the '91 I had. The only noticeable difference beside appearance was the reliability of a newer vehicle. After just a few years my new van rattled just like my old one. I've had many service calls that were fortunately under warranty. Delco batteries only last two years in Florida.I love my van but I'm sorry that when I'm ready for a new one, GM will have done little to give me a reason to buy.
2nd Astro Van
Nancy,05/08/2008
The first one I bought was a 1995, drove it 109,000 miles, the transfer case went, replaced it for $2300 then traded it for a 2004 model. It is now 2008 and I have 51,000 miles and need a new transfer case. Both vehicles had electrical problems with the 'check engine soon' light, numerous brake repairs and each needed idler arms and torsion bars. I love the van tho and today when my mechanic told me to junk it because I needed a transfer case and a brake hub and a speed sensor, I said no. But, now, I need to find a more reliable vehicle that will carry and do all the family stuff that my van does.
See all 24 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Astro
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Astros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Astro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Astros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,942.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,303.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,550.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Astro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

