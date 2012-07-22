Used 1995 Chevrolet Astro for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,015 miles

    $4,501

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    233,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,490 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,850

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Astro LS

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Government Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Astro in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Astro

    164,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Astro in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Astro

    136,301 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    105,043 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    80,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,279

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    200,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    87,874 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,998

    Details

Good hauler but nickeled and dimed to death
jbaggins,07/22/2012
We bought the '95 in 2004 for $4000. It had A/C, AWD and seating for 8. We had just had our 4th child so needed something that could seat 6 so that threw out most of the cars from the equation. I loved this van but it started to cost money and working under the hood was a real pain due to the engine compartment being so small and the "dog house" in the interior having to be removed to work on anything. Mechanics automatically charge more to work on these types of vehicle since there is a lot of effort to gain access to the parts that need to be replaced. Luckily, I could do a lot of the work my self. For the 5 years we owned it, I put about $1000-1500 each year into it.
