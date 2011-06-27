  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
2001 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, mediocre crash-test scores, intrusive front wheel wells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic a small pickup truck in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value -- and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working hauler, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has -- if anything -- mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours or the ergonomics of a modern machine. What you do acquire is a highly practical heavy-duty hauler that can be equipped to suit just about any need, trimmed in just about any way you like.

Astro passenger vans can be equipped with standard LS or upscale LT trim. Included with the basic van are such items as chrome wheels, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. Step up to the ritzy LT and you've opened the door to leather seating, as well as rear A/C and heat, second-row captain's chairs, rear Dutch doors and brushed aluminum wheels.

All Astros offer a host of appealing features, such as a tow/haul mode on the transmission that holds revs longer when Astro is laden with cargo or a trailer, headlights that automatically activate in low-light situations, and a flash-to-pass feature for those interested in inciting road rage.

Out on the road, loaded with passengers and cargo, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more truck-like in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling. Seats are a little short, but comfortable. Unfortunately, overly small front footwells drop the comfort level a notch, especially after long stints behind the wheel. Dual depowered airbags and antilock brakes are standard, but the aged Astro doesn't perform well in crash testing.

A 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 is standard, putting power through a smooth-shifting, four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission to drive the rear, or optionally, all wheels. Depending on configuration, Astros can haul as much as 5,500 pounds. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel-drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route.

Changes for 2001 are minimal since Chevrolet is still trying to decide when the Astro should die. A more powerful alternator, a new powertrain control module and two new colors are the primary changes this year. Also, you can opt for a new National Low Emissions Vehicle system.

Despite the fact that the Astro is celebrating its sweet 16 birthday, Astros remain tempting, especially if you need to combine 170 cubic feet of cargo space with substantial towing capacity and all-wheel drive.

2001 Highlights

Performance from Astro's Vortec 4300 V6 is enhanced, compliments of a new powertrain control module. Also new is a low-emission vehicle (LEV) version. Color choices are expanded to include Light Pewter Metallic and Dark Carmine Red Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Astro.

5(21%)
4(50%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Useful but plain
Mr. Rufener,07/15/2008
The Astros greatest merit is its interior space. It has room for 8 large passengers plus considerable cargo. It is also the only newer minivan that can tow 4500 pounds. Otherwise, its a humdrum vehicle that delivers dependable, no-frills transportation. AWD, a common option, is valuable for driving in snow, but unfortunately doesn't work in reverse. It also reduces mileage by 2 mpg. Expect 13-17 mpg for an AWD model. The powertrain performance is adequate but doesnt feel strong, and its noisy when pushed hard. The seats are only moderately comfortable, but they were improved in 2002. The Astro offers usefulness and value to owners willing to sacrifice modern design and performance.
Good Astro
John,04/06/2005
This is my 4th Astro but my first AWD. Even though the gas mileage is less with AWD, I find it holds the road better, especially wet roads. I would purchase another.
2001 Astro AWD, what an inprovement
fourwindgsd,03/09/2004
This is the second Astro I have owned, the other being a 1995 AWD that was a maintenance nightmare. But the Astro is so ideal for my needs that I traded for the 2001 AWD. What a difference! So much more thoughfully laid out, seats are MUCH lighter (still no picnic) to remove. The driver controls are thoughfully laid out easy to reach and control. The response to driver imput is much improved and better power when it's needed. The rocker arm mouldings are a nice addition and make the van more attractive than the 1995. I am very happy with my purchase and expect to continue with the Astro/Safari for yet another one.
Solid Van
DJ,11/28/2005
I had a 95 that only was in the shop a couple of times for non-maintenance work - a bad EGR valve and the exhaust system rusted out at 92k miles. Based on my experience I bought a new 2001. It's five years old and has 120k miles on it. I've had a few non-maintenance repairs. At around 50k miles the turn signal switch went out. This was a $450 repair but about three years later, GM had a recall on the switch and re-imbursed me. I installed new front shocks at around 70k miles. At about 105k miles the fuel pump went out. This cost $750 plus the towing!
See all 14 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Astros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Astro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Astros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,926.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,445.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,785.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,971.

