2001 Chevrolet Astro Review
Pros & Cons
- Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, towing ability.
- Engineered in the early '80s, mediocre crash-test scores, intrusive front wheel wells.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Other than its ability to mimic a small pickup truck in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.
Vehicle overview
Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value -- and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working hauler, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has -- if anything -- mellowed with age.
No, you don't get the curvaceous contours or the ergonomics of a modern machine. What you do acquire is a highly practical heavy-duty hauler that can be equipped to suit just about any need, trimmed in just about any way you like.
Astro passenger vans can be equipped with standard LS or upscale LT trim. Included with the basic van are such items as chrome wheels, air conditioning, power windows and door locks, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. Step up to the ritzy LT and you've opened the door to leather seating, as well as rear A/C and heat, second-row captain's chairs, rear Dutch doors and brushed aluminum wheels.
All Astros offer a host of appealing features, such as a tow/haul mode on the transmission that holds revs longer when Astro is laden with cargo or a trailer, headlights that automatically activate in low-light situations, and a flash-to-pass feature for those interested in inciting road rage.
Out on the road, loaded with passengers and cargo, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more truck-like in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling. Seats are a little short, but comfortable. Unfortunately, overly small front footwells drop the comfort level a notch, especially after long stints behind the wheel. Dual depowered airbags and antilock brakes are standard, but the aged Astro doesn't perform well in crash testing.
A 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 is standard, putting power through a smooth-shifting, four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission to drive the rear, or optionally, all wheels. Depending on configuration, Astros can haul as much as 5,500 pounds. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel-drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route.
Changes for 2001 are minimal since Chevrolet is still trying to decide when the Astro should die. A more powerful alternator, a new powertrain control module and two new colors are the primary changes this year. Also, you can opt for a new National Low Emissions Vehicle system.
Despite the fact that the Astro is celebrating its sweet 16 birthday, Astros remain tempting, especially if you need to combine 170 cubic feet of cargo space with substantial towing capacity and all-wheel drive.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Astro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Astro
Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD