Consumer Rating
(3)
1991 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A revised Sport Package is available with sport suspension, rally wheels, front air dam with foglights and a sport steering wheel. Side and rear windows now have swing-out glass. Extended-length models can be ordered with the Sport Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Astro.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved it so much I'm buying another one.
Bart Heer,08/06/2005
The van was very reliable, had pleanty of power for required task, and was very versatile (could carry 8 people or 3/4 ton of bagged concrete). The turning radius was fabulous for a van. Only drawback was that the paint degraded very quickly.
Definitely
toplessjeepchyck,12/20/2006
I owned mine for about 4 yrs and only sold during a relocation. When I sold it I had over 260K miles on it and it still ran quiet enough to where if I was sitting still I couldn't tell if it was running without the tach. I used this vehicle to haul everything, 800 lbs of gravel for the pool up a steep incline, riding lawn mower fit in the back for the repair shop (seats out of course), to a gaggle of 7 kids (seats in) on mutiple 800 mile road trips pulling a loaded mid sized trailer. If I had to go back I probably wouldn't bother trying to chew the guy down a few hundred - was money very well spent. Every Chevy I had ever had has hit 250K miles. Go Chevy!
I still love it every day
marzon,12/21/2009
Bought it as replacement for my 1989 pajero, wanted more high and space, never had regrets what so ever. I drive the astro every day, sun or snow. It does it very very well. It's proven very reliable, in almost a year just a service and an alternator. I service it myself, which is not so hard to do as long as you got a set of tools and means of getting access underneath (I put it on ramps) one of the other reviewers here says it's impossible to change te plugs... Well I have to seriously disagree on that! Use a pipe type spanner and a screw driver and it's done in a couple of minutes. My astro has a high roof fitted, still makes the 16 mpg, powerful engine and it hauls great
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan AWD, LT 3dr Ext Minivan, CL 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Ext Minivan, and 3dr Ext Minivan.

