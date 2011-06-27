1991 Chevrolet Astro Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$811 - $1,410
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
A revised Sport Package is available with sport suspension, rally wheels, front air dam with foglights and a sport steering wheel. Side and rear windows now have swing-out glass. Extended-length models can be ordered with the Sport Package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Astro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bart Heer,08/06/2005
The van was very reliable, had pleanty of power for required task, and was very versatile (could carry 8 people or 3/4 ton of bagged concrete). The turning radius was fabulous for a van. Only drawback was that the paint degraded very quickly.
toplessjeepchyck,12/20/2006
I owned mine for about 4 yrs and only sold during a relocation. When I sold it I had over 260K miles on it and it still ran quiet enough to where if I was sitting still I couldn't tell if it was running without the tach. I used this vehicle to haul everything, 800 lbs of gravel for the pool up a steep incline, riding lawn mower fit in the back for the repair shop (seats out of course), to a gaggle of 7 kids (seats in) on mutiple 800 mile road trips pulling a loaded mid sized trailer. If I had to go back I probably wouldn't bother trying to chew the guy down a few hundred - was money very well spent. Every Chevy I had ever had has hit 250K miles. Go Chevy!
marzon,12/21/2009
Bought it as replacement for my 1989 pajero, wanted more high and space, never had regrets what so ever. I drive the astro every day, sun or snow. It does it very very well. It's proven very reliable, in almost a year just a service and an alternator. I service it myself, which is not so hard to do as long as you got a set of tools and means of getting access underneath (I put it on ramps) one of the other reviewers here says it's impossible to change te plugs... Well I have to seriously disagree on that! Use a pipe type spanner and a screw driver and it's done in a couple of minutes. My astro has a high roof fitted, still makes the 16 mpg, powerful engine and it hauls great
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
