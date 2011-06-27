I owned mine for about 4 yrs and only sold during a relocation. When I sold it I had over 260K miles on it and it still ran quiet enough to where if I was sitting still I couldn't tell if it was running without the tach. I used this vehicle to haul everything, 800 lbs of gravel for the pool up a steep incline, riding lawn mower fit in the back for the repair shop (seats out of course), to a gaggle of 7 kids (seats in) on mutiple 800 mile road trips pulling a loaded mid sized trailer. If I had to go back I probably wouldn't bother trying to chew the guy down a few hundred - was money very well spent. Every Chevy I had ever had has hit 250K miles. Go Chevy!

