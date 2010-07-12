Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro for Sale Near Me
- 164,474 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
- 136,301 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 5 Owners, Government Use
$2,300
- 105,043 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,450
- 80,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,279
- 200,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,950
- 87,874 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,998
- 233,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
- 127,490 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,850
- 127,015 miles
$4,501
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Astro
Anonymous,12/07/2010
My wife and I purchased a used Chevy Astro after researching other vehicles. For the money, it cannot be beat. It is incredibly reliable and has ample room for our five children. We looked at a Toyota Sequoia, Honda Pilot, and car-based minivans such as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. We kept coming to the same conclusion that the Astro with its reliable engine and transmission, room for 8 and low ownership cost was tough to beat. With essentially the same drivetrain since '85, Chevy worked out all the kinks. We picked ours up for $7,200 with 74,900 miles. I analyzed the cost per mile and the Astro was far cheaper than any comparable vehicle. We intend to keep the vehicle until it dies.
