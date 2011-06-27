  1. Home
1993 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base 4.3-liter V6 gets 15 additional horsepower. Automatic transmission gets electronic shift controls and second-gear start feature. New speedometer reads to 100 mph. Driver airbag is offered as an option midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Astro.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Please Die, I wan't a newer one!
Jim,11/10/2008
Bought because kids were fighting in car and needed more cargo space. Will tow anything, have taken seats out and put a cord of firewood, 30 sheets of plywood, dirtbikes, snowblower, appliances, you name it for the cottage. Will get 25 mpg at 60mph, one set of tires, brakes, shocks, and a muffler in 70,000 miles. Started outright dying on me 3 years ago, (got very excited) but only turned out to be a $11 pulse generator in the distributor. Sounds like a stagecoach on rough roads. I am trying to kill it by not changing the oil, 20,000 miles have gone by, why won't it die? I really wan't to buy a newer AWD model, but this one is worth nothing to trade in.I would buy again in a heartbeat!
Awesome Van!
Mel,12/07/2005
This is my 2nd Astro both have been great! This one now has 200,000 miles and going strong. Typical minor repairs have been done over the years. Nothing out of the ordinary. Hubby's NEW car has had more repairs in 1yr than mine has had in 5! I get great mileage too on this van. about 24 on the highway 19 in town.
Fine van
blinky,08/16/2010
I rescued this astro van ext from the yard of my neighbor after he died. It was not driven for three years. I replaced two freeze plugs changed the oil cleaned her up and put it on the road. It drives and handles great. Here's the kicker, it has 260,956 miles and can out run my 1993 Toyota corolla. I love this van.
hard to service
bvinton,08/10/2002
to change spark plugs pull tires off for 2 ,then two through hood, 2 through inside engine hood. mechanics hate them because you cant get to any thing on the engine,150 dollars for labor to put manifold gasket in.doesnt have half the passing power of my 6 cylinder dodge caravan.would never purchase another one
See all 13 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Chevrolet Astro

Used 1993 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include LT 3dr Ext Minivan, CL 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Ext Minivan, 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, CL 3dr Minivan, LT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Ext Minivan, LT 3dr Minivan AWD, CL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD, and LT 3dr Minivan.

