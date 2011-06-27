Okay, so I have only had this van for a few months, but I have had experience with other Astros, as well as other brands for comparision. For what the Astro was designed for it does it well. It's not overly stylish, but it is very funtional. Has adequate power delivery, although not refined. Handles like a van, not a BMW. Rides like a truck, not a Buick, but it will haul people and trailers. It will also get decent fuel mileage. Makes a great work truck and can take the abush and punish usually associated with work trucks.

