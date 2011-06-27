  1. Home
  • Big-van capacity in a small-van package, available all-wheel drive, high-towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic an SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes for the Astro this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Astro.

Does Well for what it was designed for
Al,06/03/2008
Okay, so I have only had this van for a few months, but I have had experience with other Astros, as well as other brands for comparision. For what the Astro was designed for it does it well. It's not overly stylish, but it is very funtional. Has adequate power delivery, although not refined. Handles like a van, not a BMW. Rides like a truck, not a Buick, but it will haul people and trailers. It will also get decent fuel mileage. Makes a great work truck and can take the abush and punish usually associated with work trucks.
Only one with a full frame
oldmrjim,10/31/2005
Long term experience very good. Holds up very well. Built like a tank. Has steel reinforcement behind plastic bumpers. Only item replaced: Alternator.
Chevy Astro Van is awesome!
Compass360,01/01/2018
Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
Bought my 2005 Astro cargo van years ago, it now has almost 200,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. This van handles the road excellently, anti-lock brakes are very quick to respond and it will stop on a dime! It's braking power has rescued me several times now. It has handled great in all weather conditions, rain/snow/sleet. Love the roomy cargo space, it never lets me down when I need to haul a load. Bucket seats are very comfortable, but I wish the instruments were in easier reach. Overall my Astro has been a a very reliable and strong little powerhouse.
Second Astro Owned
jjreeves9752@charter,04/19/2007
This is my second Astro. The first I drove 230,000 miles with little maintenance. This is longer but handles nicely I put Mogg idler arms on the 1991 that greatly improved the steering and handling. I plan to do it on the 2005 in a year or so. I now have 40000 miles on the 2005. I drive these vans from SC to Yellowstone Natl. Park and on to Phoenix and back. I pull a midsized bass boat for short 20 or 50 trips. We especially like the fold down bench seats for the second and third row seats. We throw coats and etc. over the first folded down bench. I have driven Toyota vans but this Astro will outdrive it hands down with a lot of hauling space.
See all 18 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Astro

Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Astros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Astro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Astros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,902.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,743.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,339.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,460.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Astro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

