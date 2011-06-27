  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Astro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, high towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Astro for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,833 - $2,986
Used Astro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic a SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

2003 Highlights

All 2003 Astros have larger 16-inch aluminum wheels and an improved braking system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Astro.

5(46%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.2
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bullet Proof Family Hauler
Anonymous,12/07/2010
My wife and I purchased a used Chevy Astro after researching other vehicles. For the money, it cannot be beat. It is incredibly reliable and has ample room for our five children. We looked at a Toyota Sequoia, Honda Pilot, and car-based minivans such as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. We kept coming to the same conclusion that the Astro with its reliable engine and transmission, room for 8 and low ownership cost was tough to beat. With essentially the same drivetrain since '85, Chevy worked out all the kinks. We picked ours up for $7,200 with 74,900 miles. I analyzed the cost per mile and the Astro was far cheaper than any comparable vehicle. We intend to keep the vehicle until it dies.
Nothing like a Chevy Van
chritch,02/13/2003
There's nothing like a beefy Chevy Van, makes all those wussy looking mini's look like they came from the Barbie factory. 4.3 V6 rules the road. I hope in the future they will make a dual slider on the Driver's side, and that's the only negative.
A good vehicle at a good price
ninjaxz750,08/04/2003
Anyone considering one should get it. It will last forever (my father in-law has a 94 with 180,000 Miles and still going)and it hauls more than anything in its class. It also cheaper than ANY SUV, and bigger than most. It is NOT a mini-van...more like a mid size van. If you consider a Mini-Van, you may pay less, but you will get less in size and power.
love the van
vegagal,08/02/2009
I had an astro before this one drove it for 10 years no problems except the sliding door locked and couldn't open inside or out. It made 24 MPG. Bought a new one because we liked the old one for the room (took out the seats and we could haul 4x8 sheets of plywood. They have good clearance and AWD grip the road when lots of snow and ice ( better than our 1/2 ton 4WD pickup) Also has 5000# tow capacity. But we were very disappointed with the gas mileage on the 2003. We lost 8 to 10 MPG can't understand what happened? It has the same engine as the old one and we drive it the same way.
See all 24 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Astro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Astro

Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro is offered in the following submodels: Astro Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Astros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Astro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Astros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,889.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,801.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,568.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Astro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Astro lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles