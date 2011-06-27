My wife and I purchased a used Chevy Astro after researching other vehicles. For the money, it cannot be beat. It is incredibly reliable and has ample room for our five children. We looked at a Toyota Sequoia, Honda Pilot, and car-based minivans such as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. We kept coming to the same conclusion that the Astro with its reliable engine and transmission, room for 8 and low ownership cost was tough to beat. With essentially the same drivetrain since '85, Chevy worked out all the kinks. We picked ours up for $7,200 with 74,900 miles. I analyzed the cost per mile and the Astro was far cheaper than any comparable vehicle. We intend to keep the vehicle until it dies.

