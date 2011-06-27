2003 Chevrolet Astro Review
Pros & Cons
- Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, high towing ability.
- Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,833 - $2,986
Used Astro for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Other than its ability to mimic a SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Astro van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.
2003 Highlights
All 2003 Astros have larger 16-inch aluminum wheels and an improved braking system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Astro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Anonymous,12/07/2010
My wife and I purchased a used Chevy Astro after researching other vehicles. For the money, it cannot be beat. It is incredibly reliable and has ample room for our five children. We looked at a Toyota Sequoia, Honda Pilot, and car-based minivans such as the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. We kept coming to the same conclusion that the Astro with its reliable engine and transmission, room for 8 and low ownership cost was tough to beat. With essentially the same drivetrain since '85, Chevy worked out all the kinks. We picked ours up for $7,200 with 74,900 miles. I analyzed the cost per mile and the Astro was far cheaper than any comparable vehicle. We intend to keep the vehicle until it dies.
chritch,02/13/2003
There's nothing like a beefy Chevy Van, makes all those wussy looking mini's look like they came from the Barbie factory. 4.3 V6 rules the road. I hope in the future they will make a dual slider on the Driver's side, and that's the only negative.
ninjaxz750,08/04/2003
Anyone considering one should get it. It will last forever (my father in-law has a 94 with 180,000 Miles and still going)and it hauls more than anything in its class. It also cheaper than ANY SUV, and bigger than most. It is NOT a mini-van...more like a mid size van. If you consider a Mini-Van, you may pay less, but you will get less in size and power.
vegagal,08/02/2009
I had an astro before this one drove it for 10 years no problems except the sliding door locked and couldn't open inside or out. It made 24 MPG. Bought a new one because we liked the old one for the room (took out the seats and we could haul 4x8 sheets of plywood. They have good clearance and AWD grip the road when lots of snow and ice ( better than our 1/2 ton 4WD pickup) Also has 5000# tow capacity. But we were very disappointed with the gas mileage on the 2003. We lost 8 to 10 MPG can't understand what happened? It has the same engine as the old one and we drive it the same way.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro features & specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Astro
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD