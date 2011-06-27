1992 Chevrolet Astro Review
Other years
Used Astro for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Dutch rear door treatment is available. With Dutch doors, a rear washer/wiper and rear defogger can be ordered. All-wheel-drive models get high-output, 200-horsepower, V6 standard. Engine is optional on 2WD models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Astro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Steve Boswell,04/20/2005
We purchased our Astro in 2000 because we needed the extra room for our family. This vehicle has been abused in every sense of the word. We have 8 children, so there is little time to worry about vehicle maintainence. The van has responded beautifully to every chore we have thrown at it. I have moved our entire home furnishings three times as well as towed more weight than should ever be attempted. We have had to replace the fuel pump,water pump,and a starter. We now have over 220,000 miles on the original drivetrain and it still is going strong.
1992 astroid,04/17/2008
I have the 92 astro that me and everyone I work with the "ASTROID" this thing has been in the shop so many times after it hit 120K miles its not worth owning any more.The A/C went out, cruise, doesnt work, and the brakes are very sensitive. The brakes are horrible, when applying the brakes its like theres air bubbles in the brake lines because its not a smooth stop. The only good thing is the good gas mileage and the fine tuned stereo. It's had an oil change at 3,000miles and whenever it needs serviced.
grayliner,06/24/2010
Runs like a top at 200k. Everything works and is original. Original motor, running gear and transmission all quiet and strong. Even the flimsy exterior handles are okay.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
