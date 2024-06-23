All the Cars Being Discontinued for 2025

This is one of our favorite performance sedans, and we're going to lose it at the end of the 2024 model year. We love the way it drives, the way it looks, and the sound of its 505-horsepower Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V6. Rest easy, Giulia.

A lot of the love we have for the Giulia Quadrifoglio carries over to its SUV-shaped sibling, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. It's a riot to drive and as fun as any performance SUV on sale right now. We're going to miss having one more handsome, great-to-drive crossover on our shores (because, frankly, they're only getting harder to find).

The Camaro is finally on its way out. After a Panther special edition made an appearance for 2024, the Camaro will bow out at the end of this model year. We have no idea what's in store for the Camaro nameplate in the future, and Chevy is keeping a tight lid on plans (if it has any at all).