All the Cars Being Discontinued for 2025

A new model year is almost upon us, and that means a litany of cars won't make it to 2025. Here's a list of everything that's meeting the great car crusher in the sky by the end of this year. RIP to some good ones.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
This is one of our favorite performance sedans, and we're going to lose it at the end of the 2024 model year. We love the way it drives, the way it looks, and the sound of its 505-horsepower Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V6. Rest easy, Giulia.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
A lot of the love we have for the Giulia Quadrifoglio carries over to its SUV-shaped sibling, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. It's a riot to drive and as fun as any performance SUV on sale right now. We're going to miss having one more handsome, great-to-drive crossover on our shores (because, frankly, they're only getting harder to find).
Chevrolet Camaro
The Camaro is finally on its way out. After a Panther special edition made an appearance for 2024, the Camaro will bow out at the end of this model year. We have no idea what's in store for the Camaro nameplate in the future, and Chevy is keeping a tight lid on plans (if it has any at all).
Chevrolet Malibu
The Chevy Malibu is finally biting the dust. Chevrolet recently announced that it's discontinuing its last sedan and, without the Camaro here, either, the only true car that Chevy will sell from here on is the Corvette. the rest are trucks and SUVs.
Dodge Durango
Dodge's long-standing three-row, the Durango, says goodbye after 2024. The Durango has been on sale in its current form for more than a decade, with this third-generation being put on sale way back in 2010. Will the Durango see a four generation? Time will certainly tell, but we're going to miss that V8 rumble.
Ford Edge
The Ford Edge is one of many SUVs under the Blue Oval's banner, but it's old and most of its rivals have surpassed it. There is technically a new Edge, but that model is only sold in China for now. Whether Ford sees it fit to bring back the Edge remains to be seen, but we doubt it.
Ford Escape
It might be surprising to see a commodity SUV on here, especially one that's sold as well as the Escape. That said, the Escape is dead after 2024. The more rugged and better-to-drive Ford Bronco Sport should fill the hole left by the Escape quite nicely, though.
Jeep Cherokee
The Cherokee was a fine SUV, but it was never really worth considering over rivals unless you went for the pricey Trailhawk model. Even then, the entire Cherokee range had fallen well behind the rest of the Jeep lineup in terms of both overall design and refinement, and so it's time to go.
Jeep Renegade
The Jeep Renegade is going away, but not for long. It will return in a few years, and this time it's going to return as an affordable electric off-roader. We won't have to wait to see the cutesy little crossover reborn, and we think it'll be worth waiting for over springing for the current car at the end of its life.
Maserati Ghibli
This was a long time coming. The Ghibli has never felt quite like the performance sedan it was designed to be. It was short on thrills, and despite numerous special editions and V8-powered variants over the years, the Ghibli simply never carried the cachet that a Maserati really should.
Mitsubishi Mirage
The Mirage is the cheapest car on sale today. It's also cheap to run and, because it's so inexpensive, doesn't face depreciation the way so many other more expensive cars do. That said, we have plenty of gripes with this tiny Mitsubishi, and we won't be shedding any tears when it's gone.
Mini Clubman
Mini is in the middle of a total renaissance. The Cooper name is back, and both the EV and gas-powered versions are all-new. There's also an all-new Countryman headed our way (the EV version of which we liked very much). The Clubman doesn't jibe with the newness of Mini, and as a result, it's on its way out. We don't know if a comeback is in store, but we will miss its funky barn doors at the rear.
Nissan GT-R
After more than a decade on sale, the Nissan GT-R is finally dead. Though it was an instant hit when it came out, other performance cars in its price category have more than outclassed it in recent years. It still has a popular following that will no doubt be sad to see it go. Hopefully Nissan makes an R36 model to bring a fantastic nameplate back to life.
Nissan Titan
The Nissan Titan is ages-old and simply isn't competitive in its class anymore — especially when so many of its key competitors are either all-new or heavily refreshed. We don't know if there's a future for the Titan nameplate, but Nissan is going to push its focus toward electrification and smaller vehicles, two things that the Titan never was and likely won't be anytime soon.
Ram 1500 TRX
The TRX is finally dead. It's the only Ram that didn't receive the major face-lift for 2024, and that's because it was always going to meet its end this year. We aren't worried about the future of Ram's performance trucks, though. A new RHO model is right around the corner to carry on the TRX's legacy (just, without the supercharged V8 under its hood).
Subaru Legacy
Fun fact: The Legacy was the first model that Subaru built in the U.S. at its factory in Indiana. Today, that plant still produces the sedan, but it won't for long. Legacy production is set to end soon, and there's no replacement in sight.
Volvo S60
Yet another sedan has bitten the dust. With demand for SUVs still high, the sleek lines and tidy proportions of the S60 don't suit what buyers want. That's a shame because despite being a little on the old side, the S60 was always a great sedan to be in, live with and drive.
Edmunds says
This is your last chance to get some of these cars before they're all gone for good.