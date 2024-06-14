Nissan GT-R Discontinued: Godzilla Returns to the Depths

But, boy, is it going out with a bang. In addition to the base Premium, midlevel T-spec and track-ready Nismo, the 2024 Nissan GT-R will be offered in two special-edition models only available in its final model year. We have a dedicated article covering the pair in detail, but to recap: The Skyline Edition is clad in Bayside Blue with a unique Sora Blue interior, while the T-spec Takumi Edition gets special badging and a Midnight Purple exterior with the Mori Green interior that comes on all T-spec models. Today, Nissan announced prices for the Skyline Edition will start at $132,985 (including destination), and the T-spec Takumi Edition will retail for $152,985.

The 480-horsepower Nissan GT-R debuted for the 2009 model year, debuting at an MSRP of $69,850 (not including the destination charge) — a tidy sum for a Nissan at the time, but just over half the cost of a contemporary Porsche 911 Turbo, which offered similar levels of performance. This new R35 model marked the first time the GT-R was sold in the U.S.; the Skyline GT-R nameplate dates back to the late '60s, but the sub-brand really gained traction with the introduction of the R32 model at the dawn of the 1990s. The R32 and its successors, the R33 and R34, gained more widespread consciousness in the West thanks to their inclusion in media such as the Gran Turismo series of racing simulation video games and the Fast and Furious film franchise. By the time the R35 rolled around, demand for the GT-R in the U.S. was impossible to ignore. Nissan followed in the footsteps of Roland Emmerich of bringing Godzilla to our shores.

Rabid customer demand — and significant dealer markups — led Nissan to increase the base price to $80,790 for the 2010 model year, with the only appreciable difference being an increase of 5 horsepower and 4 lb-ft of torque. The MSRP of the GT-R swelled as time went on, but Nissan engineers upped the performance and retuned various systems to justify the upcharges. Today's GT-R produces a standard 565 hp and is priced from $122,985 (including destination). The mighty GT-R Nismo churns out 600 hp and costs an eye-watering $222,985.