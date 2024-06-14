- Nissan announces that 2024 will mark the final year of GT-R in the U.S.
- Ends a 15-year run for the R35 GT-R.
- Prices for the limited-production Skyline Edition and T-spec Takumi Edition were also revealed.
- Nissan hasn't officially confirmed the next-generation R36 GT-R.
Nissan GT-R Discontinued: Godzilla Returns to the Depths
I know we'll meet again some sunny day
Nissan announced today that its world-beating supercar, the GT-R, will be discontinued for the North American market this October. The announcement is a rare example of being both completely expected and shocking — the former, because the GT-R has survived long past its sell-by date and the latter because we figured it would just ... be around forever. The GT-R has been on sale since 2009, and though Nissan has updated the coupe affectionally named "Godzilla" over that time, it feels like an old car from behind the wheel. We first contended with the GT-R's mortality when Nissan decided to skip the 2022 model year, and then were surprised to see it return for 2023. Alas, it was not meant to be forever, and Godzilla will finally return to the depths later this year.
But, boy, is it going out with a bang. In addition to the base Premium, midlevel T-spec and track-ready Nismo, the 2024 Nissan GT-R will be offered in two special-edition models only available in its final model year. We have a dedicated article covering the pair in detail, but to recap: The Skyline Edition is clad in Bayside Blue with a unique Sora Blue interior, while the T-spec Takumi Edition gets special badging and a Midnight Purple exterior with the Mori Green interior that comes on all T-spec models. Today, Nissan announced prices for the Skyline Edition will start at $132,985 (including destination), and the T-spec Takumi Edition will retail for $152,985.
The 480-horsepower Nissan GT-R debuted for the 2009 model year, debuting at an MSRP of $69,850 (not including the destination charge) — a tidy sum for a Nissan at the time, but just over half the cost of a contemporary Porsche 911 Turbo, which offered similar levels of performance. This new R35 model marked the first time the GT-R was sold in the U.S.; the Skyline GT-R nameplate dates back to the late '60s, but the sub-brand really gained traction with the introduction of the R32 model at the dawn of the 1990s. The R32 and its successors, the R33 and R34, gained more widespread consciousness in the West thanks to their inclusion in media such as the Gran Turismo series of racing simulation video games and the Fast and Furious film franchise. By the time the R35 rolled around, demand for the GT-R in the U.S. was impossible to ignore. Nissan followed in the footsteps of Roland Emmerich of bringing Godzilla to our shores.
Rabid customer demand — and significant dealer markups — led Nissan to increase the base price to $80,790 for the 2010 model year, with the only appreciable difference being an increase of 5 horsepower and 4 lb-ft of torque. The MSRP of the GT-R swelled as time went on, but Nissan engineers upped the performance and retuned various systems to justify the upcharges. Today's GT-R produces a standard 565 hp and is priced from $122,985 (including destination). The mighty GT-R Nismo churns out 600 hp and costs an eye-watering $222,985.
There might be some hope for overseas buyers — the press release states "GT-R production for the North American market will sunset in October," leaving the door open for continued production of the R35 for other markets. The automaker has been mum about the R35's successor, but recent interviews with Nissan insiders suggest an R36 is coming; we just don't know when.
For a look into the history and fandom of the GT-R, check out the excellent book Cult of GT-R, written by former Edmunds editor Ryan ZumMallen.
Edmunds says
If you know a GT-R fan, give them a hug. It's a tough day.