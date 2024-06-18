Well, Fisker Is Bankrupt

In a move that'll surprise no one, Fisker Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Monday. "After evaluating all options for our business, we determined that proceeding with a sale of our assets under Chapter 11 is the most viable path forward for the company," Fisker said in a statement.

Fisker says that its current manufacturing pause will "remain in place," and we won't be shocked if it never resumes. Right now, Fisker's concern is being able to continue "paying employee wages and benefits, preserving certain customer programs, and compensating needed vendors on a go-forward basis," the company said.