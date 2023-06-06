- The Chevy Camaro's four-cylinder trims die with the 2023 model year.
- Camaro Collector's Edition models feature special paint and some aesthetic nods.
- Pricing for the special edition has not been announced.
Camaro Collector's Edition Debuts as Chevy's Muscle Car Days Come to an End
Chevy reveals a new, largely cosmetic Collector's Edition as a send-off for the last Camaro
A while back, a new special-edition Chevrolet Camaro was teased. With the teaser in March came some distressing news with this message: “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story." Now, the full car has been revealed as a special edition to commemorate the end of sixth-generation Camaro production.
The Chevrolet Camaro Collector’s Edition will be offered on LT/RS, LT1, SS and ZL1 trims in North America. As the initial teaser suggested, the special edition pays homage to the first-gen Camaro’s development. That car was given the code name “Panther” because its job was to hunt down the Mustang. Now, that name is used for the special edition’s color choices — Panther Black Metallic for SS cars and Panther Matte Black for the ZL1. Changes to LT/RS, LT1 and SS trims include the aforementioned metallic paint color with black stripes, 20-inch black or polished wheels, the front splitter from the 1LE pack, and for coupes only, the rear wing from the ZL1.
Chevy has limited the ZL1 Collector’s Edition to 350 units, and these cars will be the first ones to ever have matte paint from the factory. ZL1s also get the front splitter from the 1LE, as well as the coupe-only wing upgrade. All 350 cars will have a numbered plaque on the steering wheel, not that knowing you're driving the Camaro's final goodbye will bring much solace.
Regardless of trim, buyers will get other cosmetic changes. GM has added new front fender badging that adds a small panther into the “R” in Camaro, as well as a panther in the steering wheel badge. Special floor mats with aluminum “Collector’s Edition” badging will also be fitted. Should you spring for the ZL1, Chevy has collaborated with Shinola to create a Canfield Sport watch that ties in with the car. Each will have a serial number that matches the one on the car’s steering wheel badge, panther motifs and a black theme.
As a final note, the four-cylinder Camaro is already no more. The press release about the special edition states: “Power for 2024 Camaro builds will come from the 3.6L V-6, 6.2L LT1 V-8 and the supercharged 6.2L LT4 V-8." Other changes include new colors Riptide Blue and Nitro Metallic Yellow, which are available for all trims. Pricing was announced too. Chevy said orders will open June 15 and the LT coupe will start at $32,495 and the LT convertible at $38,495, but pricing for the Collector's Edition wasn't announced.
Edmunds says
Quite honestly, the Collector’s Edition feels like a bit of a letdown. With the death of the four-cylinder Camaro, it’s clear Chevy’s plans for the name don’t involve a seventh generation — at least not now. You would think that the brand would send off the badge with a more insane trim level, like the rumored Z/28 that's been circulating, and not with a simple special edition. Instead, we got a very clear look at how little Chevrolet tried to satisfy the Camaro faithful.