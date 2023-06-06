A while back, a new special-edition Chevrolet Camaro was teased. With the teaser in March came some distressing news with this message: “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story." Now, the full car has been revealed as a special edition to commemorate the end of sixth-generation Camaro production.

The Chevrolet Camaro Collector’s Edition will be offered on LT/RS, LT1, SS and ZL1 trims in North America. As the initial teaser suggested, the special edition pays homage to the first-gen Camaro’s development. That car was given the code name “Panther” because its job was to hunt down the Mustang. Now, that name is used for the special edition’s color choices — Panther Black Metallic for SS cars and Panther Matte Black for the ZL1. Changes to LT/RS, LT1 and SS trims include the aforementioned metallic paint color with black stripes, 20-inch black or polished wheels, the front splitter from the 1LE pack, and for coupes only, the rear wing from the ZL1.

Chevy has limited the ZL1 Collector’s Edition to 350 units, and these cars will be the first ones to ever have matte paint from the factory. ZL1s also get the front splitter from the 1LE, as well as the coupe-only wing upgrade. All 350 cars will have a numbered plaque on the steering wheel, not that knowing you're driving the Camaro's final goodbye will bring much solace.