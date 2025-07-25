Two turbos the size of cantaloupes reside roughly within the V between the cylinder banks, but look comically oversized for the nest they occupy. Turbos this size need a ton of exhaust gas to get going, meaning you could probably fix yourself a cappuccino while you wait for the boost to kick in. However, Lamborghini integrated an axial flux electric motor between the engine output shaft and the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This motor can deliver 147 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque on demand, seamlessly bridging the power gap and eradicating turbo lag entirely.

The hybridized V8 sends power solely to the rear wheels, while two additional electric motors producing a combined 294 hp and 442 lb-ft drive the front axle. This setup, also featured in the Lamborghini Revuelto, gives the Temerario all-wheel drive and sophisticated torque-vectoring capabilities, where power can be shuffled both fore and aft as well as side to side. All three motors are fed by a lithium-ion battery housed in the tunnel that runs down the center of the car, totalling 3.8 kWh of energy capacity. The Temerario can handle recharging the battery entirely onboard using the engine and regenerative braking, but if you wanted to, you could also use a Level 2 EV charger and juice up in about 30 minutes.

Collectively, the whole getup delivers a combined 907 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque, which is capable of propelling the Temerario from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds, with the car eventually topping out at 213 mph.