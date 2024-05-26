- The two-door Mini Cooper, four-door Cooper S, and fully electric Countryman SE All4 arrive in mid-September 2024.
- The four-door Cooper, John Cooper Works Cooper and Convertible join the lineup in mid-January 2025.
What's Going on With Mini: A Guide to Everything New
Mini's 2025 model year lineup is full of new and updated vehicles
Big things are happening at the Mini brand in the United States. The automaker’s 2025 model year lineup has fewer offerings than before, but what the brand does have for sale is either all-new or significantly updated. Let’s take a look at Mini’s current products.
Mini Cooper
After several years of going by the rather boring moniker of Hardtop in the U.S., the all-new 2025 model brings back the Cooper model name. The sporty Cooper S two-door variant goes on sale this month, with prices starting at $33,195 after the $995 destination charge.
The Cooper S uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, making 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This output lets the hatchback reach 60 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds. The only gearbox option is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Inside, there’s a circular OLED display in the center of the dashboard that handles both instrument and infotainment duties. A pair of projectors display colorful graphics on the dashboard.
2025 Mini Cooper SE
The Cooper S is available in Classic and Favoured trim levels. The latter grade is available with a multi-tone roof that has a three-color gradient.
The four-door version of the 2025 Mini Cooper S will arrive in mid-September 2024. No official details are available about it yet. However, this variant has been mechanically identical to the two-door model in previous generations.
The non-S Mini Cooper two-door also arrives in the U.S. in mid-September. Prices start at $29,945 after the $995 destination fee. Under the hood, there's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 156 hp. The four-door Mini Cooper joins the range in mid-January 2025.
The John Cooper Works models occupy a spot above the S trim in terms of their performance. Mini plans to unveil this sporty Cooper model at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring on June 1 by running the hot hatch in the race. No powertrain specs are available at this time, but expect the output to top the S grade's 201 hp. The model will go on sale in the U.S. in mid-January 2025.
Finally, the Mini Cooper Convertible will also arrive in mid-January 2025. According to the automaker’s model timeline, the standard version, S and John Cooper Works will all go on sale at the same time.
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman
Mini Countryman
The Countryman is the other nameplate in Mini's 2025 model year lineup in America. It's a five-door crossover that offers the buyers the brand’s retro-modern aesthetic in a larger physical footprint than the Cooper.
The brand offers the Countryman S All4 with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is the only gearbox available. Like the Cooper, this model has a round OLED screen and projectors for displaying graphics on the dashboard. Pricing starts at $39,895 including destination.
Customers looking for more power can opt for the John Cooper Works Countryman All4 with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 312 hp and 295 lb-ft. It also only comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The base price with destination is $47,895.
The fully electric Countryman SE will go on sale in the U.S. in mid-September, starting at $46,195. The EV uses a pair of electric motors making a total of 313 horsepower and 363 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. Mini estimates that the model's 66.45-kilowatt-hour battery allows for around 250 miles of range between charges.
2025 Mini Countryman SE
Mini Aceman
Mini debuted the fully electric Aceman crossover in Europe on April 24. We reached out to the automaker about the EV's potential availability in the U.S. "The Aceman has yet to be confirmed for the U.S. market so nothing to share on timing at this point,” company spokesperson Andrew Cutler told Edmunds.
Edmunds says
It's great to see Mini keeping the lineup so fresh. The new models' smoother styling harkens back to the look of the brand's rejuvenation in the early 2000s.