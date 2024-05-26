What's Going on With Mini: A Guide to Everything New

Big things are happening at the Mini brand in the United States. The automaker’s 2025 model year lineup has fewer offerings than before, but what the brand does have for sale is either all-new or significantly updated. Let’s take a look at Mini’s current products.

Mini Cooper

After several years of going by the rather boring moniker of Hardtop in the U.S., the all-new 2025 model brings back the Cooper model name. The sporty Cooper S two-door variant goes on sale this month, with prices starting at $33,195 after the $995 destination charge.

The Cooper S uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, making 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. This output lets the hatchback reach 60 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds. The only gearbox option is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Inside, there’s a circular OLED display in the center of the dashboard that handles both instrument and infotainment duties. A pair of projectors display colorful graphics on the dashboard.