These Are the Biggest Car and SUV Discounts for October 2024

Ah, the autumn. The time of year when the nights grow longer, leaves turn to a crisp auburn and car dealers slash prices of current inventory to make room for an influx of updated models. Nature really is glorious, isn't it?

On the subject of slashing vehicle prices, now is a great time to score a deal on a new 2024 model year car as dealers stock their lots with 2025 versions. Here are the cars, trucks and SUVs with the biggest discounts in October 2024.

Note that the discounts listed here include applicable incentives for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. The vast majority of EV buyers lease them — 78% of all new EV transactions were leases in September, according to Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds — and leases are available for the full $7,500 tax credit. This credit technically goes to the company leasing the car (usually the automaker's finance arm), but since many of these finance companies pass along the tax credit, some of the discounts for EVs and PHEVs noted below will partially incorporate these incentives.