2026 Kia Sportage First Look: Compact SUV Gets New Design, More Tech

What's new inside

The interior has a revised dash design. The infotainment screen measures the same 12.3 inches as before, but the housing is now a rectangle rather than being angled on the right side. The extra air vent shaped like an airplane’s tail has disappeared. The result is a less interesting design.

The infotainment system features new, more vibrant graphics thanks to the adoption of Kia’s latest tech interface. It’s certainly slicker in appearance, but in terms of functionality, some annoyances are gained. You can no longer split the screen between navigation and audio systems, for example.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can now be connected wirelessly, and a Wi-Fi hotspot is on board along with over-the-air update abilities. The addition of the Kia Connect Store lets drivers add entertainment and connectivity apps to the system, along with reskinning the interface to match your favorite NBA team’s colors and logos. The teal-and-purple Charlotte Hornets motif should be fun.

Upper trim levels will now get access to Kia’s 10-inch head-up display, which in hybrid models integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to some degree. That’s a rare feature.

In terms of driver assistance technology, the Sportage now comes standard with hands-detection technology for the steering wheel to ensure the driver is fully in control at all times. It also becomes the latest Kia to offer the more advanced Highway Driving Assist 2 system. (It was previously only available with Highway Driving Assist 1.) This upgrade can make partially automated lane changes, pulls info from the navigation system to automatically slow the car when approaching turns, and uses machine learning to accelerate and brake more like you do. The standard forward and reverse park distance warning system can now be enhanced with side detection.