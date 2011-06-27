Used 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3970 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mulberry
  • White Diamond
  • Parisian Blue
  • Polo Green
  • Gold Firemist
  • Moonstone
  • Sterling
  • Cotillion White
  • Dark Adriatic Blue
  • Emerald Green
  • Cashmere
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Shale
  • Sable Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Pewter
  • Oatmeal
  • Neutral Shale
  • Camel
  • Mulberry
