Used 1999 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews
Northstar engine bad design
The Northstar engine until about 2002 had lugbolts that were too short. So it blows a headgasket climbing hills. $3500 to repair with new longer bolts. No old high mileage Northstars ,only dead ones. Engine not considered rebuildable. A Cadillac engine design mistake (30 yr Cad owner)
Thinking of buying 1? Research gaskets
Worst motor ever. I've spent over 5k at the dealer and now it needed a new engine.
engine breaks fast
owned the car 3 years had engine rebuilt ($5k at 50K miles), followed 2 years later by a cracked casing which was going to cost another 2k. this car is a money pit. avoid at all ALL costs.
Better with each passing mile
Love this Caddy! Bought it with 167K on the clock. No leaks! Runs strong and 18.5 mpg city and 26 hwy! Can you beleive it? Great inside and out. I have never loved a car this much! Slate Gray exterior on light beige leather. Every conceiveable option except a sunroof. North V8 best engine around! Deep throaty sound upon acceleration. Still a head turner...
10 years running
I bought mine new in 1999. 10 years later it's still going strong. 142,000 miles on it now. It had a few issues in the first 50,000 miles, all of which were covered under warranty, a leak in the trunk, the seat heater broke and a leak in the sun roof. right now the only issue is it needs a quart of oil between oil changes and the ABS needs repair.
