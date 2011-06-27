Estimated values
1999 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$1,590
|$1,761
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,419
|$1,571
|Average
|$862
|$1,076
|$1,192
|Rough
|$579
|$734
|$813
Estimated values
1999 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$2,285
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,205
|$2,039
|$2,493
|Average
|$907
|$1,547
|$1,891
|Rough
|$609
|$1,055
|$1,290