Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

Raul S. , 08/06/2019 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

To me, it is a great vehicle! It's got power to boot and the comfort that Cadillac is known for. I've driven 4 of its competitors and none awed me and or put a smile on my face the way the CTS V does! I drove the Benz, the Bimmer, the Audi and the Jaguar and only the Benz was the closest but then the cost becomes the second reason! You save so much money for the same effects or needs! I have a 14 CTS V coupe and I love it! Plans for upgrades are coming as it's an easy car to modify!