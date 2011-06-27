  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Premium Sound Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,000
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,000
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,000
BMW Assist w/Bluetoothyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Exclusive Ivory White Extended Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trimyes
Ash Grain Wood Trimyes
Navigation Systemyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Nappa Leatheryes
Through-Loading System w/Integrated Transport Bagyes
Park Distance Controlyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Kansas Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Front track59.5 in.
Length166.9 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Gross weight3924 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base98.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Beige, leather
  • Coral Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 91V tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
